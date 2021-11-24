Microsoft Flight Simulator Integrates Tobii's Eye and Head Tracking Technologies to Enhance Gaming Immersion

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii, the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing, confirms Microsoft implemented support of Tobii Eye Tracker 5 and Tobii Horizon in Flight Simulator. After popular demand from the gaming community, the Tobii's eye and head tracking features will make the award-winning game more immersive for players.

Tobii Eye Tracker 5, engineered for PC gamers, translates the player's eye and head movements into data to enable new levels of game control, game analytics, and streaming. For games like Flight Simulator, where situational awareness makes all the difference, the integration allows users to immerse themselves in the plane's cockpit and take command as a pilot.

"It's great to see another popular game support Tobii Eye Tracker 5," said Ulrica Wikström, Head of PC Segment at Tobii. "The community demanding support for Tobii eye tracking is a clear testament to the value we are delivering to gamers."

"The most natural next step for Microsoft Flight Simulator was to integrate Tobii Eye Tracker 5 since the technology has many advantages over other tracking competitors," said Giacomo Foti (alias Geealf), who started the request to integrate Tobii's eye-tracking technology on the Flight Simulator forum.

For more information about Tobii's eye and head tracking technologies for gamers, please visit Tobii Gaming. To learn more about the Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year, please visit Flight Simulator.



