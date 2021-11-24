Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Jefferies Alternative Protein & Related ESG Summit on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Goldman Sachs Byte-ology: The Convergence of Biotechnology and Technology Conference on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization, and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com.

