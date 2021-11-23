Tamagotchi Celebrates Milestone 25th Anniversary!

Tamagotchi digital pets have been thriving for a quarter of a century!

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Bandai is celebrating a major milestone as the iconic Tamagotchi brand marks its worldwide 25th anniversary! The world changed forever when Tamagotchi made its way into the palms of consumers and enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity, becoming one of the top toys of the 90s and early 2000s.

People of all ages were so enamored with the new toy that a common sight of individuals camping in front of stores just to get their hands on one of the coveted devices emerged. That passion and love for the brand is something that is still felt to this day. Thanks to the sense of nostalgia, the emotional connection to the virtual pets, along with new releases and collaborations, Tamagotchi has been kept alive and well in the hearts of adults and kids alike for a quarter of a century. To commemorate this momentous occasion, Tamagotchi has a series of initiatives planned that will give fans a whole new reason to celebrate!

Tamagotchi will first be releasing an Amazon exclusive, special edition Original Tamagotchi featuring a unique, pastel iridescent design that hasn't been seen on any Tamagotchi before! Fans will be able to preorder the exclusive edition, that's only available in limited quantities, starting today!

While the Amazon exclusive is unique, the device includes all the features and functions that fans have come to know and love, including the original programming that made the brand a hit when it first launched in 1997. The original generation 1 programming allows you to raise your Tamagotchi from egg, to child, to adult in the same way you'd take care of any beloved pet. You can feed your Tamagotchi, give it medicine, play with it and clean up after it. How you take care of your Tamagotchi will decide which of the 7 adults you'll get.

In addition to the Amazon exclusive, Tamagotchi will be ushering in a new era with an all-new branding makeover that speaks to where the brand is today and where it's headed. Fans can look forward to seeing the new bright, bold, colorful and modern branding to roll out on shelves, setting the stage for what's to come next.

Tamagotchi also plans to keep the celebration going all year long. Fans will be treated to even more exciting announcements in the coming months that will help them celebrate this monumental occasion in style!

"It's a rarity for a toy brand to have such staying power, spanning not only decades but generations," said Tara Badie, Bandai America Senior Director Brand Strategy. "There are many factors that can be attributed to Tamagotchi's staying power, like our amazing core fanbase that grew up with the toy who have kept interest in the brand alive. We are also constantly looking for ways to elevate the devices, whether that's through new game play functions or collaborations that speak to new audiences. We've come a long way since the 90s and are excited for what the future brings."

