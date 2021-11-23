Neptune Wellness Subsidiary, Sprout Foods, Launches New Website and Branding

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced that its subsidiary, Sprout Foods, Inc., has relaunched its website: https://www.sproutorganics.com. The new site provides a direct line for purchase with consumers via ecommerce and showcases a new look and feel for the Sprout brand, which is carried over into packaging, an updated logo, and a reset of the brand's tone and voice.

"We believe refreshing our Sprout brand, relaunching the Sprout website and developing a seamless DTC platform is essential as we scale and prepare for a fully integrated DTC campaign in the first half of 2022. The new branding brings a cohesive look and feel across each of our product lines – from pouches to snacks to meals – enabling Sprout to have better brand recognition among consumers and further grow brand awareness," said Capp Culver, CEO, Sprout Foods.

Sprout is a fast-growing organic plant-based baby food and toddler snack company with distribution across North America. Sprout's award-winning purees and snacks such as Plant Protein blends, Power Paks™ and Organic Curlz™ are currently sold on Amazon and in leading retailers such as Target, Wegman's, Metro Inc., and Sobeys.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Neptune is a diversified health and wellness company with a mission to redefine health and wellness. Neptune is focused on building a portfolio of high quality, affordable consumer products in response to long-term secular trends and market demand for natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The Company utilizes a highly flexible, cost-efficient manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure that can be scaled to quickly adapt to consumer demand and bring new products to market through its mass retail partners and e-commerce channels. For additional information, please visit: https://neptunewellness.com/.

