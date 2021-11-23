Blenders Eyewear Announces Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear has kicked off the holiday shopping season with an annual, sitewide Black Friday, Cyber Monday sale, their biggest of the year. The San Diego surf-inspired company will offer deep discounts on their sunglasses, blue light glasses, sunglass accessories, snow goggles and snow accessories.

The sale happening now, will last through Monday, November 29, all sunglasses, blue light glasses and sunglass accessories – including cases, cords and sleeves, will be buy one, get one free. These discounts also include select items from Blenders' electrifying 2021 snow line. The Black Friday, Cyber Monday deal also includes free returns and free shipping with a $50 purchase. A handful of new colorways in Blenders' most popular styles will be available. The sale will also be reflected at Blenders' flagship store in Pacific Beach -- at 4683 Cass Street, San Diego, CA.

The annual celebration is one of only three sitewide sales they offer throughout the year.

"The holidays are a time to give your friends and family items they wouldn't normally buy for themselves," said Chase Fisher, founder and CEO of Blenders. "We hope giving the gift of Blenders gives people the confidence to get outside and conquer their goals knowing they're sporting the raddest gear."

For more information, visit BlendersEyewear.com .

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, Calif., Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses, snow goggles and prescription eyewear. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion", its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at an active lifestyle demographic. For more information, visit www.BlendersEyewear.com .

