The American Cancer Society Kicks off Partnering F­or Life Initiative with "A Call to Action" Virtual Gospel Music Concert on December 4 Initiative focused on increasing awareness of cancer risk, prevention and early detection in the Black community

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society's Partnering For Life initiative will work to spread awareness about cancer risk, prevention, and early detection in the Black community. The initiative will launch with a 75-minute virtual gospel music concert, "A Call to Action," which can be seen December 4, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET on Facebook or YouTube.­­

Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson, National Ambassador for the American Cancer Society and Partnering For Life, hosts can't miss performances and appearances by Jonathan Nelson, Maurette Brown Clark, Patrick Lundy and the Ministers of Music, Dottie Peoples, and messages of hope from notable guests.

"We are honored to welcome Wendy Raquel Robinson as a spokesperson for this initiative and as emcee of our December virtual concert," said Tawana Thomas-Johnson, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for the American Cancer Society. "Her voice, those of our featured artists, and messages from our partnering organizations, will help to broaden and strengthen our efforts in reaching even more people with this lifesaving work."

The Black community has the highest death rate and shortest survival of any racial and ethnic group in the US for most cancers.

Cancer is a disease that affects everyone, but it doesn't affect everyone equally. Research shows that Black people are disproportionately burdened by cancer and experience greater obstacles to cancer prevention, detection, treatment, and survival, including systemic racial disparities that are complex and go beyond the obvious connection to cancer.

Cancer can be easier to treat when caught early. Factors like lack of insurance, limited access to care, and economic inequality are known to disproportionately impact communities of color. This makes people of color less likely to receive preventive cancer screenings and less likely to receive an early-stage diagnosis.

"Our Partnering For Life initiative serves as a critical link in the healthcare continuum by providing individuals, families, and organizations with relevant cultural assets and the latest cancer resources and information," said Thomas-Johnson. "This connection is crucial in improving and saving lives from cancer within Black communities."

Learn more at: cancer.org/partneringforlife

Image available upon request.

View original content:

SOURCE American Cancer Society