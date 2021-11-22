Trulieve Debuts Bhang Cannabis-Infused Edibles in Florida

Award-winning edibles brand now available to Florida's medical cannabis patients exclusively at Trulieve

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the launch of Bhang edibles in Florida. Bhang's globally-recognized, award-winning gourmet chocolates are now available exclusively at Trulieve's 108 Florida dispensaries.

In September 2021, Bhang and Trulieve announced an expanded licensing agreement to manufacture and distribute Bhang's award-winning, THC-infused chocolate products in all Trulieve markets, rolling out first in Massachusetts, and now Florida. The cannabis-infused dark and milk chocolate bars are made in Trulieve's state-of-the-art edibles production facilities with Bhang's proprietary formulations created by the company's master chocolatier.

"We're thrilled to add Bhang chocolates to our product portfolio in Florida," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Our partnership with Bhang underscores our commitment to expanding patient access, ensuring a broad variety of products, and providing only the finest quality products to Florida's growing and discerning patient base."

Bhang is internationally known for its gourmet chocolate, a top-ten selling product in both the U.S. and Canada with evenly-scored bars for precise THC dosing. Bhang products available through Trulieve in Florida include:

THC:CBD 1:1 Dark Chocolate Bars - Bhang's signature, cannabis-infused, vegan dark chocolate is made with 74% sustainably sourced cacao and a cannabis-free taste. The dark bar is vegan, keto and gluten-free.





THC:CBD 1:1 Milk Chocolate Bars - Bhang's cannabis-infused milk chocolate is made with 48% sustainably sourced cacao, a cannabis-free taste and is vegetarian and gluten-free.

"Since launching in Massachusetts in October, Bhang sales and orders through Trulieve have far exceeded our expectations, and we are excited to keep the momentum going in Florida, where we know the demand for our products is already high," says Jamie L. Pearson, President and CEO of Bhang. "We are currently working on rolling out new SKUs with the Trulieve team in 2022 and look forward to bringing Bhang's amazing cannabis-infused products to Trulieve customers throughout the U.S."

As Florida's first, largest and leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve offers Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry-leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit Trulieve.com.

About Bhang

Bhang is committed to making the fairly enjoyable ridiculously fun. For over a decade Bhang has delivered exceptional sensory experiences to consumers through its extensive portfolio of over 50 master-chef-created cannabis, CBD and terpene products including gourmet chocolates, pre-rolls, CBD isolate, and Hempsticks™. Bhang's highly-awarded chocolates are among the top-selling edibles in 7 U.S. states and Canada. Bhang's CBD products are globally distributed and are known for being safe, efficacious and delicious. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com and purchase our high-quality CBD products at www.bhangcbd.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company and statements with regard to the Report and the Company's response thereto. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

