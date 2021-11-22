Mielle Organics, Rutgers University and the Newark Business Hub Celebrates the 2021 Commencement of the Inaugural Mielle Global Education and Entrepreneurship Program

The Beauty Brand Announces A Week of Celebration to Include Graduation Events with Global Education Ambassador Keshia Knight Pulliam; Along with An Expanded Black Friday Sale

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mielle Organics , the fastest growing Black-owned and women-led global beauty brand, announced today the graduation of their inaugural class from the 2021 Newark Business Hub ( NBH ) Professional Online Global Entrepreneurship Certificate Program. Fifty-one scholars from across the United States, the Caribbean, Europe and South Africa attained their certificate of completion for Mielle, Rutgers and the Newark Business Hub's three-month global education and entrepreneurship program. This weekend's graduation ceremony featured special remarks from Mielle Organics CEO, Monique Rodriguez and COO Melvin Rodriguez; Global Education Ambassador Keshia Knight Pulliam; U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona; and more.

This moment is seven years in the making," said Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics. "Thank you to Rutgers University, the Newark Business Hub and Berkshire Partners for walking beside us on this journey to build the next generation of women entrepreneurs across the globe."

"We look forward to witnessing the legacy of generational wealth and greatness that our 2021 graduates will sow back into the world," said Melvin Rodriguez, COO of Mielle Organics.

"Mielle Organics' social impact investment and partnership with the Newark Business Hub is a proven collaborative movement that is providing Black women entrepreneurs with access to education and capital globally," shared Jeff Billingsley, COO and Chief Curriculum Officer of the Newark Business Hub.

"The collaboration with NBH and Mielle Organics has strengthened global female entrepreneurship and the critical pathways toward generational wealth for decades to come. The scholar's passion, program engagement level, and overall commitment to lifelong learning was phenomenal," said Kenneth M. Karamichael, Ed.M. of Rutgers University.

In celebration of Mielle, Rutgers and the Newark Business Hub's inaugural cohort, the beauty brand has expanded their blowout Black Friday Sale with several lucrative giveaways. From Monday, November 22 - Monday, November 29 at midnight, Black Friday shoppers who spend $100 will receive free shipping and qualify to win a technology bundle. Those who spend $125 will qualify for a $10k cash prize or rent/mortgage payment. All shoppers who spend $150 will qualify for a brand new set of wheels!

To take advantage of Mielle Organics' big Black Friday Sale and giveaways, make sure to purchase your Mielle favorites through the Official Mielle Organics Website . All other Mielle Organics products can be found at Target in store, Target online , CVS , and Walmart stores .

For more information, please visit www.mielleorganics.com .

