Make Your Holiday Merry, Bright, And Right! Virgin Hotels Announces Black Friday Offering Guests Can Book Stays With 25% Savings, And Have A Chance To Win An Upgrade To Richard Branson's Penthouse Flat, Offer Tied To Fun Holiday Campaign

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson's lifestyle hotel group, Virgin Hotels, will be offering a special travel promotion for Black Friday. Launching on Friday, November 26 through Monday, January 3 guests who book accommodations can save up to 25 percent on stays between November 26, 2021, and December 31, 2022. The offer is valid at the brand's existing properties, Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Nashville, Virgin Hotels New Orleans and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. In addition, when booking throughout the promotional period, guests automatically are entered for a chance to win a free upgrade to each property's coveted 'Richard's Penthouse Flat' the spectacular penthouse suite at each hotel. Two (2) upgrades will be awarded weekly during the offer.

The Black Friday offer is kicking off alongside a playful seasonal campaign featuring the fun, loving, and humorous Santa Claus from last season. Saint Nick encourages all to put a twist on holiday tradition and celebrate with an escape to Virgin Hotels—contrary to him visiting you this holiday season.

The Details:

Booking Dates: November 26, 2021 – January 3, 2022 Travel Window: November 26, 2021 – December 31, 2022 Offer: 25 percent savings of Best Available Rate To Book: https://virginhotels.com

Terms & Conditions: First night non-refundable deposit required, based on availability, subject to change, cannot be combined with other offers. Two winners per week will be chosen during the offer (11/26/2021 until 01/03/2022).

Give More and Get More for you. For anybody looking for a special gift for friends and family, Virgin Hotels will also be offering Virgin Hotels gift cards to be enjoyed at Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Nashville, and Virgin Hotels New Orleans.

Buy a $250 E-Gift Card. Get $50 FREE in Gift Card

Buy a $400 E-Gift Card. Get $100 FREE in Gift Card

Buy a $500 E-Gift Card. Get $125 FREE in Gift Card

Buy a $1,000 E-Gift Card. Get $250 FREE in Gift Card

Terms & Conditions: Get a $50 Gift Card when you spend $250-$399.99, get a $100 Gift Card when you spend $400-$499.99, get a $125 Gift Card when you spend $500-$999.99, get a $250 Gift Card when you spend $1,000-$2,499.99. Qualifying spend threshold excludes sales tax. Gift cards must be purchased from November 26, 2021, until January 3, 2022 at Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Nashville or Virgin Hotels New Orleans to qualify. Promotional Gift Card usable for 12 months from the date of purchased. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Not valid on prior purchases.

To learn more about Virgin Hotels please visit www.virginhotels.com. To learn more about future developments, please visit https://development.virginhotels.com/.

About Virgin Hotels:

Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value, and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago - named the "No. 1 Hotel in the United States" in 2016 and "No. 7 Hotel in Chicago" in 2021 by the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards - Virgin Hotels Dallas - named the "No. 5 Hotel in Texas" - Virgin Hotels Nashville – voted the No. 2 in Nashville, Virgin Hotels New Orleans and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas are now open. Locations in New York, Miami, Edinburgh and Glasgow to follow. Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel and office conversions and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, London and more.

