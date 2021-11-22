Luxury Hotel Conference to expand network and grow business

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us at the International Luxury Hotel Association 's two day INSPIRE21 conference taking place at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica on December 2-3. The event is back for their 10th event with a powerful line-up of speakers on trends and innovations influencing the luxury hotel industry, as well as networking and opportunities to grow your business.

Stowe Shoemaker, Dean, Harrah College of Hospitality, University of Nevada, Las Vegas will interview Arnold Donald, President & CEO, Carnival Corporation on The Future of Cruising, his role as Chairman of the World Travel & Tourism Council and teachable moments leading through a pandemic.

David Goldstone, Senior Vice President & Chief Customer Advocate, World Cinema , will moderate a panel on how Covid has led to Changing Consumer Expectations that now Require Technology Shifts. They will discuss how this affects the hotel business and the importance of mobile and contactless technology as we prepare for the future. Speakers include Nelson Garrido, Senior Vice President, Information Technology, Brookfield , Jon Schniepp, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Relay , Judy Chen, Vice President, Development, Dream Hotel Group , Harman Singh Narula, Co-founder, Canary Technologies and Javier Cano, Area General Manager, Marriott International , Los Angeles.

Sponsor highlights:

With the return of meetings and events, customers expect venues to have options for accommodating remote attendees and presenters. The Electro-Media ReadyRoom™ is designed for the new reality of hybrid meetings, maintaining meeting space flexibility while offering a great experience to both in-person and remote participants.

Profitability and exceeding guest expectations — success in the luxury hospitality industry demands both. Avendra 's comprehensive purchasing programs with premier suppliers provide the products and services you need to create unique guest experiences. Superior customer service and personalized support at the client and property level ensure you have a trusted advisor to rely on and powerful procurement insights to boost profits. Whether we are negotiating best-in-class pricing or partnering with suppliers to provide exclusive products and services, we evaluate everything through the eyes of your discerning guests.

Elegant aesthetics, eco-forward functionality and superior taste position tabl'eau as the preferred premium filtered water solution in the luxury hotel, resort and spa industry. tabl'eau's scalable, on-site water systems eliminate our clients' need for storage, transport and recycling of traditional bottled, packaged and delivered water. tabl'eau's partnership with ILHA at INSPIRE 2021 will showcase our collection for the luxury hotel industry, from artisan carafe table service, to educating members and delegates on the importance of operational ESG. tabl'eau CFO, Ryan Webster, will also join fellow industry professionals on the 'ESG progress: is this our chance to reset?' panel at INSPIRE 2021.

"ILHA has long-held its position of thought leadership for hoteliers, cultivating a community that shares innovative direction and inspiring the future of the industry. As environmental sustainability is a guiding principle at tabl'eau and a fundamental conversation at INSPIRE 2021, our partnership showcases how essential the high-value experience that sustainable hydration and wellness provides for the hospitality industry." – Ryan Webster, CFO at tabl'eau Filtered Water.

Register for INSPIRE now and meet decision-makers, discover new products and services, and learn the latest trends and innovations in the luxury hospitality industry.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion and research.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.com , hospitality and travel forum , ILHA Facebook , ILHA Instagram , ILHA Twitter , ILHA YouTube

