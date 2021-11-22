Darling Ingredients' Rousselot Health Brand Selected to Support Athletes on the Road to the Olympic Games - Paris 2024

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rousselot®, Darling Ingredients' health brand and the global leader of collagen-based solutions1, is pleased to announce its continued collaboration with Papendal, the Olympic Training Center and the largest national facility for elite sports and education (TeamNL Center) in the Netherlands. Rousselot and Papendal began collaborating on various R&D projects relating to sports nutrition in 2015. The collaboration evolved further in 2019, with Rousselot becoming Papendal's official supplier of collagen peptides, providing Dutch athletes with high quality nutritional support. In addition to continuing their partnership, Rousselot will also supply Papendal's Olympic and Paralympic athletes with Peptan® as they prepare for the Paris 2024 summer games. Peptan is the company's leading range of collagen peptide solutions and is recognized to reduce post-exercise recovery times.2

Darling International Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling International Inc.)

"We are delighted to carry on our partnership with Papendal, as we continue to innovate our collagen peptide products for use at their exceptional training facility in the Netherlands," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO of Darling Ingredients. "We are proud to promote Peptan, Rousselot's premier range of collagen solutions delivering high performance results to elite athletes."

"For decades we've worked to discover new ways to promote health and wellbeing through our high-quality and science-backed ingredients," comments Gaetan Noiret, Global Director, Rousselot Health & Nutrition. "Our collaboration with Papendal has allowed us to take this commitment to the next level, with real-world data on the benefits Peptan collagen peptides offer elite athletes, and potential applications in the broader active nutrition market. We're looking forward to furthering this spirit of collaboration through expert knowledge sharing, co-promotional activities and long-term application development, while supporting Papendal's Olympic candidates with our premium collagen solutions."

Spotlight on sports recovery

The announcement of Rousselot's continued collaboration with Papendal comes at a time when interest in sports recovery solutions is at an all-time high among scientists, professional sportspeople and the general public. Bioactive collagen peptide ingredients like Rousselot's Peptan, have been shown to help reduce muscle soreness, support muscle repair and accelerate recovery times, helping athletes train harder with fewer breaks to their training schedules.3 Increased awareness of the performance benefits offered by collagen ingredients is driving strong growth in the sports nutrition market. Indeed, over a third of global consumers who purchase sports performance supplements do so to aid recovery.4 At the same time, nutritional products containing protein are predicted to deliver a 9.7% CAGR growth rate between 2020 – 2025.5

Fueling the next generation of sporting success

Following the success of the partnership in the lead up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, the extended collaboration will see Rousselot working in close partnership with Papendal's dieticians and chefs to educate the athletes – and the general public – on the central role collagen plays in maintaining healthy bones, skin, muscles and joints.

"From its beginnings as an R&D collaboration, to our work today providing practical nutritional guidance, we're excited to see how we can continue supporting our athletes and dieticians through our collaboration with Rousselot", states Dr. Jeroen Wouters, Innovation Manager Sport & Nutrition at Papendal. "Athletes will continue to be offered Peptan collagen peptides at our Topsport Restaurant in a range of formats, including an orange juice drink, powder supplements and a travel sized dose for nutrition on-the-go. Here, sportspeople can also attend training sessions hosted by our dieticians, drawing on the latest insights provided by Rousselot's nutrition experts, that will help them better understand the role proper sports nutrition plays in fueling sporting excellence".6

To learn more about Peptan and its potential as an all-natural sports nutrition solution, visit:

https://www.peptan.com/sports-nutrition/

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com). The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

More information: Darling Ingredients, Jim Stark, VP Investor Relations, Tel: +1 972 281 4823, Email: james.stark@darlingii.com

About Rousselot

Rousselot is the global leader of collagen-based solutions for the food, health and nutrition, biomedical and pharmaceutical sectors.7 Working in partnership with our global customer-base, we deliver advanced ingredient solutions that enable innovation, excite today's consumers, and contribute to public health. Through our state-of-the-art operations, extensive technical expertise and sustained scientific research, we help our customers achieve their goals, create world-class products, and we "Reach further together". Rousselot is Darling Ingredients' health brand.

More information: Rousselot, Caroline Brochard-Garnier, Communications Director, Tel: +33 1 46 67 87 27, Email: caroline.brochard-garnier@rousselot.com

Olympic Training Center Papendal

Hidden in the forests of the Veluwe, on the outskirts of the city of Arnhem, The Netherlands you will discover the secret of Papendal. At our beautiful and dynamic location, surrounded by nature, sporting excellence and business join together in a colorful way. Everyone is able to perform at their very best at such a unique location! So, can you. We will gladly support you with this. By thinking along with you, for example, or by always being at your service. Whether it is enhancing knowledge during a congress, developing a sports talent or organizing an event. Together we set the bar at the right level for you to achieve your goals. Powerfully and as a true entrepreneur.

More information: Papendal, Yordi Kathmann, Communications, Tel: +31 6 53 47 95 61, Email: yordi.kathmann@papendal.nl

1 Global Gelatin Market Insights Forecast to 2026, Calibre Research, 2020.

2 Clifford et al., 'The effects of collagen peptides on muscle damage, inflammation and bone turnover following exercise: a randomized, controlled trial', Amino Acids, no. 51, pg. 691-704.

3 Ibid, Clifford et al

4 Euromonitor, International Health and Nutrition Survey, 2019

5 Euromonitor: Research Dive, Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Sports Nutrition and Supplements market

6 Shaw G, Lee-Barthel A, Ross ML, Wang B, Baar K. Vitamin C-enriched gelatin supplementation before intermittent activity augments collagen synthesis. Am J Clin Nutr. 2017;105(1):136-143. doi:10.3945/ajcn.116.138594 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5183725/

7 Ibid, Global Gelatin Market Insights Forecast to 2026

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.