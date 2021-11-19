Telia Carrier Awarded The "Best Global Optical Service Provider Award 2021" at NGON & DCI World 2021

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telia Carrier today announced that it has, once again, been awarded the coveted "Best Global Optical Service Provider Award" at this year's NGON & DCI World 2021 event that took place from 15-19 November. The NGON & DCI Awards give recognition to the achievements made by operators, data centers and solution providers in the optical networking industry, celebrating the advancements in optical networking and data center interconnect over the past year.

In October 2021, Telia Carrier's IP transit customer routes accounted for approximately 65% of the global Internet routing table, and the company celebrated more than three full years at the top of the Dyn Global Internet backbone rankings until the service was closed earlier this year. Telia Carrier's #1 position, made possible by its formidable optical network, is a reflection of its critical position within the Internet ecosystem. During the Covid-19 crisis, connectivity assumed critical importance in keeping people and businesses connected and operational during extensive lockdowns. Few, if any, other carriers in the world added more traffic to their network than Telia Carrier and it provided critical high-bandwidth upgrades to its customers, in some cases within hours.

Commenting on the prize, Mattias Fridström, Chief Evangelist, Telia Carrier, said: "This accolade and the recognition that it affords has always been extremely important for us. It's our mission to keep pushing innovation, and we partner technology leaders to stay ahead of demand and continually push the boundaries of connectivity."

"In the last 12 months, we successfully completed an industry-first production network field trial of autonomous intelligent transponder (AIT) technology with Infinera and were the first network operator to demonstrate 400G coherent connections between Cisco's NCS 5700 and Cisco 8000 platforms over a third-party open line system – heralding a new era of coherent pluggable ZR+ optics. In September 2021, we publicly announced our first deployment of links with 400G ZR optics between routers."

In addition to this, Telia Carrier has also been undertaken significant expansions in North America. As fiber in the North American market is very limited, in 2020 Telia Carrier launched a major initiative to procure multiple fiber segments from local/regional operators and utility companies and combine them into new, diverse long-haul stretches. With its optical partners Infinera and Ciena, it has since constructed many completely new long-haul stretches that previously didn't exist in the American marketplace.

As part of this, Telia Carrier built new latency-optimized routes from New Jersey to submarine landing stations in Northern Virginia, together with new routes between Ashburn and Atlanta. Additional new fiber routes connecting Ashburn–Atlanta–Dallas and Chicago–Des Moines–Denver and Dallas–El Paso–Phoenix–San Diego–Los Angeles were also built.

