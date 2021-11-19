The Oklahoma-Based Company, Vesta Capital LLC, Enters Kansas Real Estate Market After Purchasing Wichita Property

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesta Capital LLC recently acquired "River Walk Apartments", a 558 unit, 10.2+ acre multifamily community in Wichita, Kansas for a purchase price of 31.6 million.

Located at 410 E Marion Rd, the property features 20 buildings comprised of 558 units and amenities such as a fitness center, clubhouse, multiple laundry facilities, and more.

The community sits at a prime location off South Broadway with easy access to Interstate 135 and is just steps away from the Arkansas River. The community is also positioned with multiple major employers within a 10 miles radius. Wichita's population and job market are trending upwards which has created an undeniable need for housing. This has created many business opportunities for investors.

Marc Kulick, Founder and Managing Member of Vesta Capital LLC stated, "We're excited to finally enter the Wichita market with the acquisition of a truly unique asset, like River Walk. We look forward to providing an exceptional living experience for everyone in the community, and further look forward to growing our presence in Wichita."

River Walk Apartments marks the 28th acquisition for Vesta Capital LLC. The company currently owns and operates $500M in assets and is on target to reach $650,000,000 before the end of 2021. Vesta Capital LLC is open to new investors.

About Vesta Capital LLC

Vesta Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm that focuses on the acquisition and management of multifamily properties in Oklahoma and Arkansas. We purchase properties that pass our strict underwriting standards and that are positioned to perform well in a variety of market conditions. Vesta Capital LLC was founded in 2017 by current Managing Member, Marc Kulick and has grown to operate over 8,000 units.

For more information on this topic, please visit vestarealproperty.com or email Marc Kulick at marc@vestarealpropety.com

