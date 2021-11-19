Martha Stewart Announces Partnership with Feeding America®

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global brand owner and marketer Marquee Brands and MSK Foods, operating company for Martha Stewart Kitchen, chef-inspired, high-quality frozen foods available in grocery stores nationwide, announced today a partnership with Feeding America® the largest hunger relief organization in the United States. To help support people in the United States facing hunger gain access to healthy, complete meals, Martha Stewart Kitchen has committed to providing a minimum donation of 1.5 million meals* through the partnership with Feeding America and promises a minimum donation of $150,000. Martha.com shoppers will also be able to contribute to Feeding America through a donation button featured on all product pages.

Martha Stewart Kitchen Logo

"We are so excited to be able to offer this donation from Martha Stewart Kitchen and partner with the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States," says Ken Venturi, CEO at MSK Foods. "By making our contribution to help alleviate hunger in America, we are grateful to be able to participate in this initiative through the new year."

In 2020, 38 million people faced hunger in the U.S. including more than 12 million children. Hunger touches every community, and consumers are invited to help the fight against hunger by visiting MarthaStewartKitchen.com to learn more about Feeding America, including an option to donate directly through Feeding America to support their local food bank.

"We are grateful to partner with Martha Stewart Kitchen this holiday season to help provide over one million meals to families across the country," said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "This commitment to help end hunger will provide much needed meals to our neighbors in need."

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

Martha Stewart Kitchen is a new retail brand of food products from Martha Stewart, which is now available in over 10,000 grocery and retail stores across the country. The collection includes a variety of items that are conveniently and expertly prepared for everyday enjoyment or entertaining friends and family. The line currently includes more than 40 offerings, from frozen appetizers and desserts to entrées, side dishes, and ready-to-heat grain blends. Beginning in Q4 and continuing through 2022, Martha Stewart Kitchen will introduce dozens of new premium products across multiple grocery aisles. Current offerings include a variety of beloved classics like Tomato Tartlets; Uncured Bacon, Onion & Cheese Tart; Pigs in a Blanket; Four Cheese Macaroni and Cheese; Martha's Mother's Mashed Potatoes with Cream Cheese; Sicilian-Style Beef Stew; Chicken Curry; Pork & Tomatillo Stew; Chicken & Mushroom Pot Pie; Apple Crisp; Carrot Cake; Double Chocolate Brownies and Peach & Apple Hand Pies.

For more information, please visit www.marthastewartkitchen.com or www.martha.com.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks

Connect with Martha Stewart Kitchen

Instagram

Facebook

Where to Buy

Website

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product categories while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful, strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in more than 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

About MSK Foods

MSK Foods is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mediacast Venture Holdings, a private investment firm that invests capital and builds businesses in partnership with iconic brands and brand owners leveraging its proprietary Media Arbitrage Business Model. MSK has created handcrafted, high-quality food products based on Martha Stewart's Signature Recipes and sold under the Martha Stewart Kitchen brand. Martha Stewart Kitchen products, developed with Martha Stewart and her team of culinary experts, are sold at grocery stores nationwide.

About Feeding America:

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

Courtesy of Martha Stewart Kitchen

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Martha Stewart Kitchen