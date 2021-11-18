WellnessLiving Receives Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Program Award

Fitness & Wellness Software Disrupter Ranks #38 in Canada for Rapid Growth and Innovation

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WellnessLiving, the all-in-one business management solution is presented the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program award for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

The program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. WellnessLiving ranks at #38 with 445% percent in revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector. Now in its 24th year, the program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

WellnessLiving's CEO and Co-Founder, Len Fridman, credits the company's 445% revenue growth to their customer-focused mindset, their team's dedication and passion for helping fitness and wellness businesses succeed, and a strategic pandemic pivot. Their all-in-one platform disrupted the fitness and wellness software industry by providing a more affordable, feature rich, and easy-to-use solution, backed by a seamless onboarding process and exemplary 24/7 customer service.

"We are thrilled to receive Deloitte's prestigious 2021 Technology Fast 50™ award," said Fridman gratefully. "While being recognized for revenue growth is wonderful, it is our commitment to putting our customers first and delivering affordable products to help their businesses succeed, that is the true measure of our success."

"We pride ourselves on our customer-centric model which produces software solutions that directly address our customer's pain points and requests," adds WellnessLiving's COO and Co-Founder Sasha Davids. "It is this communal relationship that is the basis of our entire business model. Their success is truly our pride and joy—our rapid growth is simply a byproduct of our dedication to our customers," said Davids.

"Our team feels incredibly fortunate to have survived the pandemic as it was a devasting period for many businesses," continues Fridman. "The lockdowns forced many of our customers to both temporarily and permanently close their doors, and we were flexible enough to pivot our business to match the demand of the virtual fitness boom with our partnership with Zoom and the release of our fully integrated virtual services—FitLIVE and FitVID on Demand. Today over 70% our customers leverage a hybrid business model of both in-person and virtual services, giving their clients the freedom to engage with their business more than ever before. These virtual services now account for over 17% of their revenue and will continue to be a significant revenue stream for the foreseeable future. In addition, many of our customers have seen as much as a 210% increase in revenue compared to their pre-pandemic numbers," said Fridman.

"As we rise above another year of uncertainty, we are exceptionally proud to announce this year's Fast 50 winners," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "These innovative trailblazers have demonstrated resilience, true commitment to innovation, adaptability, and business leadership as we cope with an ever-changing new normal. The Fast 50 companies act as catalysts, driving growth of Canadian business."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada, and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About WellnessLiving

WellnessLiving was founded in Toronto, Canada, by Len Fridman (CEO) and Sasha Davids (COO). The pair had a dream to create a truly affordable, all-in-one, cloud-based solution, offering cutting-edge business management tools for fitness and wellness businesses around the world. Dynamic features like their automated marketing suite, advanced reporting, easy booking tools, and rewards program allow customers to attract, engage, and convert their clients. WellnessLiving is one of the fastest-growing software companies in North America with over 15 million users worldwide and are the proud recipients of the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ award programs. WellnessLiving is the "software company with a heart" and we treat our customers like family. For more information visit www.wellnessliving.com

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

