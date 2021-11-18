Veterinary Professionals Worldwide Learn The Latest In Veterinary Medicine At VMX 2022

From Neonatal Care for Kittens and Puppies to Advances in Cardiac, Cancer and Surgical Treatments, Innovations in Veterinary Medicine are Helping Animals Live Longer, Better Quality Lives

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advances in emergency care, including neonatal puppy and kitten emergencies and updates on pet CPR, new techniques in minimally invasive surgery, postoperative nursing care for pets with new pacemakers, and innovations in dog mitral valve disease are among the hundreds of topics to be presented at the 39th annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX). Hosted by the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC), VMX is the world's largest and most comprehensive veterinary education conference for veterinary professionals from all over the world to gather and learn about the latest innovations in veterinary medicine. The 2022 conference will be held January 15-19 in person at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, and, for the second year, everywhere virtually through VMX Virtual.

From neonatal care for kittens and puppies to advances in cardiac, cancer and surgical treatments, animals are living longer, better quality lives.

"With pet adoptions reaching an all-time high, the demand for veterinary care continues to grow. It's crucial for veterinary professionals to learn and stay abreast of the exciting advances taking place in veterinary medicine so they can provide animals of every species the best possible healthcare," said Gene O'Neill, NAVC CEO. "VMX provides veterinary professionals the opportunity to learn from world-renowned leaders in veterinary medicine and is the forum for the industry's leading companies to introduce new products, pharmaceuticals and equipment that are changing the way we diagnose, treat and care for our animals. As a hybrid conference, VMX Virtual opens the door for veterinary professionals all over the world to attend and experience VMX 2022."

Conference Session Highlights Include:

Emergency and Critical Care:

"Respiratory Diseases in Pediatric Patients"

"Recover CPR: Rescuer Certification Workshop — Basic and Advanced Life Support"

Cardiology:

"Radiographic Interpretation of Canine and Feline Heart Disease"

"Nursing the Pacemaker Patient"

Oncology:

"New Perspectives in Reptile Oncology"

"What Is This 'New' Radiation Everyone Is Talking About for Cancer Patients?"

Surgery:

"Tricky Wounds — Not So Tricky Reconstruction"

"Fish Fun: Anesthesia and Surgery"

"Top Surgical Procedures in Reptiles and Amphibians"

Veterinary Nurses and Technicians:

"Surgical Success, Post-Operative Mess: Nursing Care of the Postoperative Patient"

"Caring for the Hospitalized Senior Pet"

Equine:

"Sports Medicine Case Discussions"

"How Ultrasound-Guided Procedures Improve Lameness Diagnosis and Treatment in Horses"

Nondomestic Animals:

"Penguin Medicine for Dummies"

"Koalas and Chlamydia"

"Yes They Do Get Sick: Crocodilian Medicine and Surgery"

Of Special Interest:

"Senior vs Geriatric: What's the Difference and How to Care for the Fragile Ones"

"Decoding Your Cat: How To Stop Normal Behaviors That Drive People Crazy"

Global leaders in veterinary medicine will teach and present more than 900 hours of continuing education (CE) at VMX 2022. Through its in-person and virtual CE offerings, VMX will provide hundreds of scientific sessions, Hands-on Workshops, Masterclasses, and OnDemand content for the entire veterinary healthcare team. To view the full VMX program, visit navc.com/vmx .

In addition to its unparalleled education opportunities, VMX is the launchpad for new products, innovations and company announcements. Through its award-winning VMX Expo Hall, attendees may network and interact with the world's leading companies in animal healthcare as well as startup companies that are new to the industry. Attendees may visit the Expo Hall virtually through VMX Virtual Expo , a virtual platform that provides a unique, 3D and interactive experience. The VMX Virtual Expo is accessible 365 days a year to encourage year-long interaction and engagement between attendees and exhibitors.

The health and safety of all VMX attendees is of utmost importance to the NAVC. As the NAVC continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, it will follow the guidance of health officials, conference centers and conference hotels to create a safe environment. To view the NAVC's health and safety protocols, please visit navc.com/safety .

Credentialed media may attend VMX for free, in person in Orlando or virtually. To register as press, contact publicrelations@navc.com .

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/ . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/ .

