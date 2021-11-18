MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ovivo Inc. ("Ovivo"), a global provider of water and wastewater treatment equipment, technology and systems, is pleased to announce a major investment of more than 25 million US dollars for the construction of a state-of-the-art facility that will produce Cembrane's unique patented Silicon Carbide ("SiC") flat sheet membranes in the United States.

Ovivo Invests to Build a State-of-the-Art Facility in Texas to Manufacture Cembrane Silicon Carbide Membranes (CNW Group/Ovivo Inc.)

As announced on November 1st, 2021, Cembrane has officially joined the Ovivo group to propel the growth of its SiC membrane technology as part of a resourceful and global water treatment organization. After collaborating with Cembrane for several years, Ovivo has designated the Cembrane SiC membranes as its preferred membrane technology in the future. The integration of Cembrane will enhance growth in Ovivo's existing markets and create opportunities with new solutions for a wide variety of applications in drinking water and wastewater, within both the municipal and industrial markets.

In order to support the growth in demand for Cembrane SiC membranes, Ovivo will build and operate an 110,000 square-foot manufacturing facility located in the Innovation Business Park of the city of Hutto in Texas, USA. The facility is expected to be fully operational by early 2023 and should create nearly 100 new jobs when at full capacity.

Concurrently with this major investment in the United States, Ovivo is also investing to build additional manufacturing capacity at Cembrane's facility in Lynge, Denmark.

"We are very excited with this strategic investment to build a manufacturing facility in Texas near our center of excellence for membrane filtration in Austin, to produce Cembrane SiC membranes addressed for multiple water and wastewater treatment applications in North America,'' says Marc Barbeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ovivo. "Ovivo's mission is to provide sustainable and efficient water treatment solutions to our customers through expertise and innovation, and the Cembrane SiC membrane is a disruptive technology that will add value to our customers in need for durability, highest performance and sustainability,'' concluded M. Barbeau.

About Ovivo Inc.

Ovivo is a global provider of equipment, technology and systems producing among the purest water and treating some of the most challenging wastewater in the industry. Ovivo is a powerful global brand with renowned trademarks, possessing more than 150 years of expertise and references in water treatment, supported by its proprietary products, advanced technologies and extensive system integration knowhow. Ovivo delivers conventional to highly technological water treatment solutions for the industrial and municipal markets, and leverages its large installed base of equipment around the world to offer parts and services to its customers. Ovivo is dedicated to innovation in an industry that is in constant evolution and offers water treatment solutions that are cost-effective, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable.

Ovivo operates an integrated global platform in 15 countries, and employs more than 1,000 worldwide experts in water treatment. Ovivo is owned by SKion Water GmbH, a global technology and solution provider as well as plant manufacturer, in both municipal and industrial water and wastewater technology. SKion Water GmbH is a subsidiary of German entrepreneur Susanne Klatten's investment holding SKion GmbH. For more information about Ovivo, visit our website at www.ovivowater.com. For more information about Cembrane, visit www.cembrane.com.

Link to the press release announcing that Cembrane joined Ovivo on November 1st, 2021: https://www.ovivowater.com/cembrane-joins-ovivo/

Cembrane,Ovivo Inc. (CNW Group/Ovivo Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ovivo Inc.