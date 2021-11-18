MGA Entertainment Wins 9 out of 10 "Loved By Children" Awards

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGA Entertainment (MGAE), the largest and fastest growing privately held toy company in the US, has triumphed in this year's global Loved By Children Awards, with multiple wins for L.O.L Surprise!™, Rainbow High™, Glitter Babyz™, Little Tikes®, Baby Annabell® and BABY Born® Surprise. MGAE brands were named as winners in 9 of the 10 Playtime categories.

MGA Entertainment (PRNewsfoto/MGA Entertainment)

Best-selling fashion doll and collectible brand, L.O.L. Surprise!™, claimed three platinum wins. The must-have L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G.™ House of Surprises™, complete with over 85+ surprises and 10 fully equipped rooms over four stories, was awarded top spot in the Best Doll House group. The brand also claimed Best Activity Toy for the L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G.™ Movie Magic Studios™, a movie toy playset with 70+ surprises and a 3D unboxing experience. The brand's third accolade saw the L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G.™ 4-in-1 Glamper winning Platinum in the Best Interactive Toy 3-6 years category. The playset features 10+ hangout areas and 55+ surprises with endless opportunities for imaginative and creative play.

Little Tikes, meanwhile, won accolades in four different categories. Rescue Tales™ Groom N Go Pet Backpack took the Gold award in both the Best Activity Toy and Best Play Set categories. Little Tikes' Tobi™ 2 Director's Camera snapped up Gold in the Best Electronic Toy category, and Platinum in the Best Toy Design category. The final award came in the Best Innovative Toy 2022 category where the recently launched My Real Jam™ Electric Guitar scored Platinum.

MGA claimed a second spot in the Best Interactive Toy 3-6 Years category as its Rainbow High™ Color Change Car took Gold. With seatbelts, moving wheels and a steering wheel, the car can light up in eight different colors, making it a great place for the color-popping Rainbow High dolls to be seen. The car also claimed Gold in the Best Electronic Toy category.

MGA Entertainment's brand-new nurture doll collection, Glitter Babyz™, was awarded Platinum for Best Doll or Soft Toy 3 years plus. Launched in September, Glitter Babyz™ are glitter-themed nurture dolls aimed at sparking children's imaginations and are expected to be hugely popular this Christmas. The new brand focuses on developing nurturing play patterns by encouraging fans to keep the magic in their dolls alive and sparkling by feeding them a bottle, changing their nappies, giving them a bath and laying them down for nap time.

Baby Annabell® Little Sweet Princess took the top spot in the Best Doll for Soft Toy 1-3 Years category scoring Platinum. The UK's number-one nurturing doll brand also scored Gold in the Best Innovative Toy category for its Baby Annabell® 43cm doll.

Finally, BABY Born® Surprise Mini Babies was named winner of the Special Award for Best Collectible Toy 2022. The collectibles come wrapped in their own themed swaddles, and kids can unwrap them to discover which Mini Baby or Babies they have claimed, with endless surprises to open up.

Isaac Larian, CEO & Founder of MGA Entertainment, says: ""I am thankful and humbled by these awards, especially since these MGA toys were chosen by children themselves. Thank you to the parents, grandparents and gift givers for making this possible and voting with their wallets."

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the fastest growing and largest privately held toy company in the US. MGA is headquartered in Chatsworth, California and creates innovative, proprietary and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Baby Born Surprise™ and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MGA Entertainment