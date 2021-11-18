Cabinetworks Group Announces New CEO, Continues to Accelerate and Improve Business Performance

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabinetworks Group, an industry-leading cabinet manufacturer, announced today it has appointed John Barkhouse as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Christian Cook, Managing Director at Platinum Equity, was acting as interim CEO.

"We sought an individual who embodies our core values, is committed to developing our company, and can unlock the full potential of Cabinetworks," said Cook. "I am delighted to announce that we found just such a person. John's track record leading large-scale transformation initiatives across a broad range of industries makes him the ideal fit to lead Cabinetworks into our next phase of growth."

Before joining Cabinetworks, Mr. Barkhouse held leadership roles with Caterpillar, Newalta Corporation, Clarios, and Brookfield Asset Management. He led oilfield services company Newalta through the most significant oil crash in history and transformed the company from a transactional-oriented service company to an integrated solutions provider. Most recently, as Chairman and CEO of automotive supplier Clarios, Mr. Barkhouse led the creation of a newly carved out company, establishing the strategy and values of the organization while navigating it through COVID-19 to record results.

Mr. Barkhouse has extensive experience transforming and growing companies through service and manufacturing innovation, operational excellence, and teamwork. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Bradley University and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Dalhousie University. While he will be traveling regularly throughout the Cabinetworks network, Mr. Barkhouse and his family will be relocating to Michigan.

About Cabinetworks Group

Cabinetworks is the largest independently owned manufacturer and distributor of kitchen and bath cabinetry in the United States under the nation's leading brands, including KraftMaid®, Medallion®, Smart®, Merillat®, Yorktowne®, Echelon®, Advanta®, Studio Full Access™, Master WoodCraft™, and Cabinets 2000. The company produces both framed and frameless cabinetry, operating out of fourteen assembly plants and three component facilities, and serves customers through a multi-channel approach, including sales to dealers, home centers, and distributors across the United States.

