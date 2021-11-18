Botany Scientifics Launches Premium Line of Delta 8 Products

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Botany Scientifics, a Texas hemp company, has just introduced a world class line of Delta 8 products, which include Delta 8 Tinctures, Delta 8 Gummies and Delta 8 Vapes. Delta 8 has become one of the most popular products in the hemp industry. "Since the introduction of these products, we have seen exceptional reviews from our clients" said Chris Oppenheimer, Founder of Botany Scientifics. Botany Scientifics is one of the fastest growing companies in the hemp industry.

The company also has a wide variety of Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum and CBD products, which range from their top rated sleep gummies to their great tasting tinctures. The company strives for the highest quality ingredients and cleanest manufacturing practices. Botony's industry leading Delta 8 distillate is derived from the cleanest materials in the market. When manufacturing our Delta 8 vape products, we only use our Delta 8 distillate and natural terpenes. Their team carefully selects the best terpene profiles, so they can offer unique products, which really set them apart from the rest of the industry. This same Delta 8 distillate is used in all of their Delta 8 products. You will truly be able to feel the difference in their products, compared to other competitors in the market.

Botany Scientifics was founded in 2019 by a military veteran, retired Mary Kay NSD, their son and close friends. This Texas based company is on a mission to take humanity back to soil, plants, and community. They do this through high quality all natural products that are organic, vegan, gluten free, non-gmo and kosher. Botany Scientifics is an industry leader in Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, CBD and Delta 8 products. Their formulator Therese Rizzo, phD, APRN, FNP-BC prides herself in custom formulated cannabinoid products. Together they are committed to serving their community with the best nature has to offer for the human cannabinoid system. All of their products are used and loved by many people throughout the country. They continue to impress clients with the utmost satisfaction.

