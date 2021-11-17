Replicant Expands Conversational AI Platform with New Capabilities to Empower Contact Center Leaders Product helps to analyze data, uncover insights and inspire action - all from a single dashboard

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicant, a leading conversational AI platform, today announces expanded capabilities to its industry leading platform. Replicant now offers contact center leaders hands-on management of all conversations between customers and Replicant's Thinking Machine ™, resulting in complete control and continuous improvement of the customer experience. The end-to-end dashboard gives contact center leaders access to fully transcribed support conversations with the ability to analyze and surface insights from conversation data and take action immediately with point and click conversation-script editing.

"Not only has Replicant allowed us to scale our call center operations, but it's given us insights into caller behavior at a much deeper level than we could have expected - which ultimately helped us improve the customer experience," said Mike Bowman, director of customer support operations at ECSI.

With Replicant, customers can engage across channels with natural, human-like conversations that are accurate and contextual. It gives contact centers the ability to scale up or down to meet customer demands, eliminate wait times to improve CSAT scores, integrates with existing contact center technologies, and can be up and running in weeks.

Common customer issues handled by the Replicant Thinking Machine include scheduling appointments, changing reservations, starting or stopping a service, billing questions requesting a refund and more. The expanded platform functionality now includes the following features:

Conversation Monitoring to listen to, review and search all fully-transcribed conversations.

Analytics to uncover real-time insights into every conversation, understand why customers are contacting support and act on unsupported conversation flows.

Conversation Builder to easily edit and update scripts based on insights from conversational analytics to continuously improve conversations.

"Contact centers all over the world are struggling because of workforce management issues - they can't hire, train or retain enough agents. We founded Replicant on the belief that machines are ready to have useful, complex conversations that can transform customer service," said Gadi Shamia, Replicant's chief executive office and co-founder. "The new capabilities are the next building block in this mission, serving to not only deliver always-on, elastic call center capacity but also to provide instant, rich data directly from customers so that conversational AI is no longer a black box. This visibility and actionability, all within one dashboard, is what's needed to power the next generation of smart, enjoyable customer service."

Replicant was founded in 2017 and now has the most robust conversational AI for customer contact centers available. With its proprietary natural language understanding engine that can decode intent detection and entity recognition, Replicant's AI brain understands context and can respond within a second to have life-like conversations via the phone, SMS and chat. The platform understands complex and colloquial speech patterns like slang, accents, and technical terms, giving it the ability to solve tier-one customer issues quickly.

To learn more, register here for an upcoming webinar to be held in early December or visit us at https://www.replicant.ai/

About Replicant

Replicant was founded on the belief that machines are ready to have useful and complex conversations that will transform the way we interact with the world, starting with customer service. Replicant's powerful artificial intelligence platform combines natural language processing and machine learning and was trained to resolve customer issues over the phone with natural-sounding conversations that accurately recognize customer intent. Replicant currently handles over 7 million customer support conversations a month and serves some of the largest call centers in the country. For more information, please visit www.replicant.ai. Follow Replicant on Twitter @Replicant_AI.

Replicant Conversations

Replicant Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Replicant