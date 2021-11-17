Impact Analytics appoints Jeff Gadawski as Chief Revenue Officer

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Analytics announced that Jeff Gadawski has joined the organisation as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Jeff will play a crucial role in accelerating the company's growth trajectory, building revenue strategy, and enhancing customer success across all geographies.

Impact Analytics ranked #74 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 List in 2019. Impact Analytics is a Retail & CPG focused Analytics & A.I. Enterprise SaaS provider (PRNewsfoto/Impact Analytics)

Jeff is an accomplished global sales and marketing leader who has led multiple winning teams across several high-growth organisations for over 30 years. He started his career in the health and fitness industry, working for Nike and Adidas (America), in a variety of product and sales leadership roles. Jeff entered the software industry 21 years ago with i2 Technologies and developed several strategies for CRM, customer service, and digital marketing, with great success. Most recently, he served as the Vice President for Blue Yonder (formerly JDA) for the Retail and High-Tech verticals for five years.

"I'm excited to join Impact Analytics to help enhance our business strategy and overall growth," said Jeff Gadawski, CRO. "We have a great team, a digital-first approach, data-fuelled technology, and the support of a loyal and growing customer base. Impact Analytics is an innovator in the fast-growing field of retail enterprise SaaS solutions, and we are poised for high growth in the coming days."

"We are delighted to have Jeff join our IA family. At Impact Analytics, we have a myriad of exciting opportunities in our next phase of growth, and we believe Jeff can play a crucial role here." said Prashant Agarwal, CEO of Impact Analytics.

"He is a seasoned business leader with a proven track record for delivering the best results and leading high-performing global teams. We firmly believe that Jeff will build on our momentum and drive bigger achievements and a global footprint."

Impact Analytics continues to grow its client base to meet retail intelligence and automation needs across the world. With the appointment of Jeff as its CRO, the organisation is affirming its commitment to offering innovative AI-powered solutions across industries.

About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics is a proven leader in Retail, CPG and Supply Chain focused enterprise AI SaaS solutions. Its suite of products for planning, forecasting, and merchandising is empowering leading retailers to make smart data-based decisions, transform their businesses, and achieve substantial business benefits. IA's unique engagement model allows for implementations to be executed in a quick and cost-efficient manner.

You can reach Impact Analytics at info@impactanalytics.co and can learn more about the impact of their solutions here .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Impact Analytics Inc