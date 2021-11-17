3M and Mobileye Collaborate to Improve Road Safety

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M and Mobileye, an Intel Company, have joined forces to advance road safety by bringing crowdsourced infrastructure asset data to transportation agencies through the 3M™ Roadway Safety Asset Manager platform, and to further their common commitments to reduce traffic fatalities and severe injuries, starting with projects in the United States.

The 3M™ Roadway Safety Asset Manager puts roadway safety assets in one, easy to navigate cloud-based solution and helps transportation authorities manage their road assets such as signs, pavement markings, barriers, guardrails and more. When used by maintenance teams and by crew managers, the 3M™ Roadway Safety Asset Manager allows for scheduling maintenance or replacement tasks, and it offers reporting and querying functionality to run analysis on digitized asset data. This provides a foundation for 3M to continue building out safety analytic tools that enhance data integration, predictability and machine vision analysis.

To meet growing demand for data-driven asset management services, transportation authorities need appropriate and high-quality data collection systems, helping them to allocate their resources and prioritize projects in a timely and cost-effective manner. The collaboration between 3M and Mobileye will enable transportation authorities to modernize their asset management tools with frequently updated asset data, helping to meet their operational and safety goals.

"Until we achieve zero traffic deaths and serious injuries, we will relentlessly innovate products, systems and services that help bring families home safely, whether that be organically or through partnerships" said Dr. Dan Chen, President, 3M Transportation Safety Division. "We are elated to establish this cooperation with Mobileye; it brings two leaders in their respective fields together to help advance road safety and bring efficiency in managing roadway assets."

Mobileye's innovative crowdsourced mapping technology harnesses cutting-edge artificial intelligence and computer-vision technologies to help automate the mapping, monitoring, and maintenance prioritization of roadway assets. Mobileye's technology will be leveraged with the 3M™ Roadway Safety Asset Manager, a cloud-based application for tracking the condition and maintenance of roadway assets. Tracking roadway assets, such as signs, pavement markings, and guardrails, is critical for roadway safety, as it enables data-driven project prioritization for asset maintenance.

"Making data-driven decisions is essential in asset management, and ultimately, a crucial element in improving roadway safety," said Uri Tamir, General Manager, Mobileye North America. "3M's innovative asset management solution puts the power of advanced data technology in the hands of transportation infrastructure authorities in their pursuit of safer roads."

