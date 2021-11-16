Visage Speeds Ahead with CloudPACS at RSNA 2021

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage Imaging, Inc. ("Visage"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pro Medicus Ltd. (ASX: PME), has announced it will be showcasing the latest version of the Visage® 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform, purpose built and engineered for CloudPACS (cloudpacs.com™) at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2021 annual meeting, Booth 4321, McCormick Place South Hall (Chicago, IL) from Sunday, November 28 – Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Today's healthcare institutions want to implement modern, flexible, high performance enterprise imaging solutions designed for scale, security and maximum uptime. Visage's differentiated technology enables radiologists to read with lightning-fast speed and diagnostic precision from either on premise (on customer owned hardware), or via multi-cloud implementations.

Visage continues to pioneer complete PACS replacement in the cloud, successfully bringing live the world's largest CloudPACS implementations. Visage's experience has been that cloud-based implementations of Visage 7 have the same great performance as on-premise Visage 7 implementations, or in many cases even faster. This is because Visage 7 in the cloud uses highly parallel I/O streams to object-based cloud storage; dynamic allocation of cloud resources for elasticity; and the maximum use of network connections streaming 100% on-demand while using less bandwidth than legacy PACS.

"The Enterprise Imaging move to the cloud has steadily increased over the past several years and Visage has been leading the transformation," explained Malte Westerhoff, PhD, Visage Co-Founder and Global Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Westerhoff continued, "Visage built our reputation on having the fastest PACS anywhere when implemented on premise and we've raised the bar yet again. We've proven that having a cloud-engineered platform provides customers with an even faster Visage 7 experience, while also providing unprecedented security and scalability. This is groundbreaking innovation in action."

At RSNA 2021, in addition to highlighting Visage 7 CloudPACS, Visage will demonstrate a number of other new innovative capabilities, including:

Visage 7 Video Reports. Developed in collaboration with NYU Langone Health, the Visage 7 smart-client now includes the native ability to record multimedia video reports, intended for patients and/or training purposes, complete with audio and (2D/3D) manipulations of imaging stud(ies) under the full editing control of the interpreting radiologist. Video reports improve patient engagement by allowing radiologists to verbalize complex medical findings into easily understandable terms, while multidimensional imaging is simultaneously viewed by the patient, all easily accessed via the EHR.

Ejection Fraction Tool (Echocardiography). Visage 7's native cardiology capabilities have been enhanced with the introduction of a new Ejection Fraction (EF) Tool for Echocardiography. This new tool allows automated calculation (and manual adjustment) of EF based on single and bi-plane (modified Simpson method) measurements in apical 2- and 4-chamber views, direct from the Visage 7 smart-client (Work-in-Progress).

Visage will also be highlighting the Visage AI Accelerator program, demonstrating native integration to third-party algorithms, AI algorithms under development by our global collaboration partners and Visage Breast Density, Visage's FDA cleared algorithm for automated breast density assessment native in Visage 7. For the second year in a row, Visage is also a proud participant in the Imaging AI in Practice (IAIP) demonstration (South Hall, Booth 4529), showcasing emerging AI technologies and the data and interoperability standards needed to integrate them into the workflow of diagnostic radiology. This year's multi-vendor interoperability demonstration includes 32 products from 22 different vendors, with Visage (one of only two vendors) participating in two of the demonstrated workflows.

Visage 7 will also be demonstrated at Amazon Web Services (AWS) (South Hall, Booth 2942), LG Electronics (South Hall, Booth 2559) and Barco (South Hall, Booth 1323). To schedule a priority demonstration of Visage 7 at RSNA 2021, please click here for additional details. If you are unable to attend RSNA 2021, but would like to schedule a demonstration of Visage 7, please click here.

About Visage Imaging, Inc.

A global provider of enterprise imaging solutions that enable PACS replacement with local, regional and national scale. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform is proven, providing a fast, clinically rich, and highly scalable growth platform deliverable entirely from the cloud or on premise. Visage 7 supports the simplicity of a One Viewer™ philosophy, that enables diagnostic, clinical, specialty, research, and mobile imaging workflows from a singular platform. Visage also offers modular scalability and future-proof flexibility with enterprise workflow (Visage 7 Workflow), vendor-neutral archive (Visage 7 Open Archive) and artificial intelligence (Visage AI Accelerator) solutions, all 100% native. https://visageimaging.com

About Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited [ASX: PME] is Australia's leading imaging IT provider. Founded in 1983, the company provides a full range of integrated software products and services to hospital, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. www.promed.com.au

