NetEase Announces Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB22.2 billion (US$3.4 billion), an increase of 18.9% compared with the third quarter of 2020.
- Online game services net revenues were RMB15.9 billion (US$2.5 billion), an increase of 14.7% compared with the third quarter of 2020.
- Youdao net revenues were RMB1.4 billion (US$215.3 million), an increase of 54.8% compared with the third quarter of 2020.
- Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB4.9 billion (US$761.1 million), an increase of 25.7% compared with the third quarter of 2020.
- Gross profit was RMB11.8 billion (US$1.8 billion), an increase of 19.5% compared with the third quarter of 2020.
- Total operating expenses were RMB8.0 billion (US$1.2 billion), an increase of 14.5% compared with the third quarter of 2020.
- Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB3.2 billion (US$493.8 million). Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB3.9 billion (US$598.7 million). [1]
- Basic net income per share was US$0.15 (US$0.74 per ADS). Non-GAAP basic net income per share was US$0.18 (US$0.90 per ADS). [1]
Third Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights
- Broadened games portfolio and strengthened global appeal with new games in diverse genres including:
- Naraka: Bladepoint, which broke the sales record of buy-to-play games by Chinese developers and led the Steam top-sellers chart, remaining in the top 5 for weeks following its global launch in August.
- Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, which led China's iOS top grossing chart and top download chart following its launch in September.
- Exciting new titles in China such as Ace Racer, Infinite Lagrange and Nightmare Breaker.
- Launched The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War in Europe, the Americas, Oceania and Southeast Asia.
- Extended solid popularity of franchise titles including the Fantasy Westward Journey and Westward Journey Online series.
- Enriched dynamic game development pipeline with exciting advancements to upcoming games including The Showbiz: Dream Chaser, the console version of Naraka: Bladepoint, Diablo® Immortal™, as well as Ghost World Chronicle, and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened in international markets.
- Progressed Youdao's capabilities as an education technology provider, with steady advancements in STEAM courses, adult learning and smart learning hardware devices.
- Expanded NetEase Cloud Music's content ecosystem and product innovation capabilities to strengthen its highly-engaged music-enteric community, delivering a solid financial performance.
[1] As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic net income per share and per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement.
"With strong and steady contributions from our online game services, our total net revenues for the third quarter reached RMB22.2 billion, an increase of 18.9% year-over-year," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "It was a very fruitful season of diversification for our online games. Our flagship titles remained strong, and we introduced several new successful hits for PC and mobile platforms. New games such as Naraka: Bladepoint and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened captured wide interest from passionate game players who appreciate high quality game design. We will continue to bring more masterpieces to both domestic and global players in upcoming quarters. In addition, Youdao, NetEase Cloud Music and Yanxuan maintain their diverse and differentiated offerings. As an innovation-driven content creator, we will continue to deliver thoughtful premium content and products to our users across each of our carefully cultivated disciplines," Mr. Ding concluded.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB22,190.7 million (US$3,444.0 million), compared with RMB20,524.5 million and RMB18,658.2 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.
Net revenues from online game services were RMB15,899.1 million (US$2,467.5 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB14,528.1 million and RMB13,862.0 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively. Net revenues from mobile games accounted for approximately 69.2% of net revenues from online game services for the third quarter of 2021, compared with 72.1% and 72.7% for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.
Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1,387.3 million (US$215.3 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1,293.4 million and RMB896.0 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.
Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB4,904.4 million (US$761.1 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB4,703.0 million and RMB3,900.1 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB11,810.8 million (US$1,833.0 million), compared with RMB11,189.6 million and RMB9,885.8 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.
The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in online game services gross profit were primarily due to increased net revenues resulting from the launch of new games such as Naraka: Bladepoint and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, as well as from existing games such as Fantasy Westward Journey Online and Westward Journey Online II.
The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in Youdao gross profit were primarily attributable to the significant increase in net revenues from improved economies of scale and faculty compensation structure optimization for its learning services.
The quarter-over-quarter decrease in innovative businesses and others gross profit was primarily due to decreased gross profit from NetEase CC and other services. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the increased net revenues from and improved cost control at NetEase Cloud Music.
Gross Profit Margin
Gross profit margin for online game services for the third quarter of 2021 was 64.5%, compared with 66.1% and 63.6% for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively. Gross profit margin for online game services generally fluctuates within a narrow band based on the revenue mix of mobile and PC games, as well as NetEase's self-developed and licensed games.
Gross profit margin for Youdao for the third quarter of 2021 was 56.6%, compared with 52.3% and 45.9% for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were primarily attributable to the factors enumerated above.
Gross profit margin for innovative businesses and others for the third quarter of 2021 was 15.6%, compared with 19.3% and 16.8% for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively. The fluctuation of gross profit margin is influenced by revenue contributions of different businesses and their respective gross profit margin.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB8,035.6 million (US$1,247.1 million), compared with RMB7,431.5 million and RMB7,015.7 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were mainly due to higher staff-related costs and research and development investments.
Other Income/ (Expenses)
Other income/ (expenses) comprised investment income/ (loss), interest income, exchange (losses)/ gains and others. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes were mainly due to investment income/ (loss) arising from fair value changes of equity investments with readily determinable fair value and unrealized net exchange (losses)/ gains arising from the Company's U.S. dollar-denominated bank deposits and short-term loan balances as the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the RMB fluctuated over the periods.
Income Taxes
The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB807.6 million (US$125.3 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1,113.2 million and RMB342.7 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 19.6%, compared with 24.3% and 10.9% for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.
Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income
Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB3,181.8 million (US$493.8 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB3,541.8 million and RMB2,998.2 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB3,857.8 million (US$598.7 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB4,227.9 million and RMB3,669.2 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.
NetEase reported basic net income of US$0.15 per share (US$0.74 per ADS) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with US$0.16 per share (US$0.82 per ADS) and US$0.14 per share (US$0.69 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.
NetEase reported non-GAAP basic net income of US$0.18 per share (US$0.90 per ADS) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with US$0.20 per share (US$0.98 per ADS) and US$0.17 per share (US$0.84 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.
Quarterly Dividend
The board of directors has approved a dividend of US$0.0450 per share (US$0.2250 per ADS) for the third quarter of 2021, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs as of the close of business on December 1, 2021, Beijing/ Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on December 1, 2021 (Beijing/ Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be on December 13, 2021 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around December 16, 2021 for holders of ADSs.
NetEase paid a dividend of US$0.0480 per share (US$0.2400 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2021 in September 2021.
The Company's policy is to set quarterly dividends at an amount equivalent to approximately 20%-30% of the Company's anticipated net income after tax in each fiscal quarter. The determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distributions in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of the board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.
Other Information
As of September 30, 2021, the Company's total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and short-term investments balance totaled RMB98.3 billion (US$15.3 billion), compared with RMB100.1 billion as of December 31, 2020. Cash flow generated from operating activities was RMB6.3 billion (US$976.6 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB4.7 billion and RMB5.4 billion for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.
Update on Youdao's Disposition of Academic After-School Tutoring Business
As previously disclosed, in order to comply with applicable regulatory requirements, Youdao plans to dispose of its after-school tutoring business for academic subjects included in China's compulsory education system. Youdao currently expects the transaction to be completed by the end of 2021, subject to execution of the definitive agreements and regulatory approval, although there can be no assurance as to if or when the proposed transaction will be completed.
Share Repurchase/ Purchase Program
On February 25, 2021, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a new share repurchase program of up to US$2.0 billion of the Company's outstanding ADSs and ordinary shares in open market transactions for a period not to exceed 24 months beginning on March 2, 2021. On August 31, 2021, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved an amendment to such program to increase the total authorized repurchase amount to US$3.0 billion. As of September 30, 2021, approximately 13.5 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of US$1.3 billion.
On August 31, 2021, the Company also announced that its board of directors has approved a share purchase program of up to US$50.0 million of Youdao's outstanding ADSs for a period not to exceed 36 months beginning on September 2, 2021. Under the terms of this program, NetEase may purchase Youdao's ADSs in open-market transactions on the New York Stock Exchange. As of September 30, 2021, approximately 0.1 million ADSs had been purchased under this program for a total cost of US$1.8 million.
The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs and its ordinary shares or purchases Youdao's ADSs will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from RMB into United States dollars for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 = RMB6.4434 on September 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on September 30, 2021, or at any other certain date. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
9,117,219
22,266,781
3,455,750
Time deposits
71,079,327
59,412,400
9,220,660
Restricted cash
3,051,386
3,461,021
537,142
Accounts receivable, net
4,576,445
5,422,326
841,532
Inventories, net
621,207
1,038,607
161,189
Prepayments and other current assets, net
6,112,433
7,688,224
1,193,194
Short-term investments
13,273,026
9,654,207
1,498,309
Total current assets
107,831,043
108,943,566
16,907,776
Non-current assets:
Property, equipment and software, net
4,555,406
4,956,832
769,288
Land use right, net
4,178,257
4,112,765
638,291
Deferred tax assets
1,086,759
1,103,624
171,280
Time deposits
6,630,000
6,953,000
1,079,089
Restricted cash
-
1,409
219
Other long-term assets, net
17,593,117
21,717,108
3,370,442
Total non-current assets
34,043,539
38,844,738
6,028,609
Total assets
141,874,582
147,788,304
22,936,385
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
1,134,413
1,098,916
170,549
Salary and welfare payables
3,538,732
2,584,787
401,153
Taxes payable
4,282,835
4,009,110
622,204
Short-term loans
19,504,696
19,614,143
3,044,067
Deferred revenue
10,945,143
13,570,701
2,106,140
Accrued liabilities and other payables
7,337,672
8,130,628
1,261,854
Total current liabilities
46,743,491
49,008,285
7,605,967
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
713,439
1,582,558
245,609
Other long-term payable
623,728
747,260
115,973
Total non-current liabilities
1,337,167
2,329,818
361,582
Total liabilities
48,080,658
51,338,103
7,967,549
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
10,796,120
11,345,638
1,760,815
NetEase, Inc.'s shareholders' equity
82,126,798
83,780,065
13,002,462
Noncontrolling interests
871,006
1,324,498
205,559
Total shareholders' equity
82,997,804
85,104,563
13,208,021
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling
141,874,582
147,788,304
22,936,385
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Net revenues
18,658,222
20,524,501
22,190,749
3,443,950
53,905,395
63,232,461
9,813,524
Cost of revenues
(8,772,379)
(9,334,887)
(10,379,981)
(1,610,948)
(24,849,755)
(29,179,440)
(4,528,578)
Gross profit
9,885,843
11,189,614
11,810,768
1,833,002
29,055,640
34,053,021
5,284,946
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing expenses
(3,442,821)
(3,013,447)
(3,134,030)
(486,394)
(7,627,289)
(8,914,159)
(1,383,456)
General and administrative expenses
(783,815)
(1,011,183)
(1,140,296)
(176,971)
(2,561,871)
(3,101,673)
(481,372)
Research and development expenses
(2,789,051)
(3,406,859)
(3,761,239)
(583,735)
(7,340,006)
(10,228,287)
(1,587,405)
Total operating expenses
(7,015,687)
(7,431,489)
(8,035,565)
(1,247,100)
(17,529,166)
(22,244,119)
(3,452,233)
Operating profit
2,870,156
3,758,125
3,775,203
585,902
11,526,474
11,808,902
1,832,713
Other income/ (expenses):
Investment income/ (loss), net
1,280,483
889,392
(264,611)
(41,067)
1,881,911
1,320,079
204,873
Interest income, net
446,914
386,207
349,550
54,249
1,188,617
1,124,685
174,548
Exchange (losses)/ gains, net
(1,571,326)
(591,720)
153,310
23,793
(1,310,261)
(159,091)
(24,691)
Other, net
109,940
147,588
117,636
18,257
597,847
413,191
64,126
Income before tax
3,136,167
4,589,592
4,131,088
641,134
13,884,588
14,507,766
2,251,569
Income tax
(342,700)
(1,113,228)
(807,648)
(125,345)
(2,489,188)
(3,194,284)
(495,745)
Net income
2,793,467
3,476,364
3,323,440
515,789
11,395,400
11,313,482
1,755,824
Accretion and deemed dividends in
(118,448)
(145,415)
(147,825)
(22,942)
(655,425)
(437,067)
(67,832)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling
323,221
210,805
6,167
957
347,077
286,273
44,429
Net income attributable to the
2,998,240
3,541,754
3,181,782
493,804
11,087,052
11,162,688
1,732,421
Net income per share *
Basic
0.89
1.06
0.96
0.15
3.37
3.34
0.52
Diluted
0.87
1.05
0.95
0.15
3.33
3.30
0.51
Net income per ADS *
Basic
4.43
5.29
4.78
0.74
16.87
16.71
2.59
Diluted
4.37
5.23
4.73
0.73
16.65
16.50
2.56
Weighted average number of ordinary
Basic
3,384,051
3,347,507
3,325,892
3,325,892
3,286,194
3,340,925
3,340,925
Diluted
3,431,274
3,385,953
3,361,727
3,361,727
3,329,149
3,382,467
3,382,467
* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
2,793,467
3,476,364
3,323,440
515,789
11,395,400
11,313,482
1,755,824
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
Depreciation and amortization
913,049
814,370
805,485
125,009
2,495,256
2,439,685
378,633
Fair value changes of equity security investments
(1,103,428)
(203,720)
1,194,338
185,358
(1,279,669)
513,021
79,620
Impairment losses of investments and other long-term assets
-
4,797
26,055
4,044
6,600
30,852
4,788
Fair value changes of short-term investments
(133,943)
(170,676)
(184,564)
(28,644)
(461,787)
(473,244)
(73,446)
Share-based compensation cost
676,751
700,114
688,226
106,811
2,034,510
2,038,593
316,385
(Reversal of)/ allowance for expected credit losses
(2,146)
27,384
212,010
32,903
46,488
252,998
39,265
Losses on disposal of property, equipment and software
2,645
1,424
4,008
622
3,752
5,273
818
Unrealized exchange losses/ (gains)
1,568,627
572,708
(157,292)
(24,411)
1,305,960
141,369
21,940
Losses/ (gains) on disposal of long-term investments,
2,995
(166,505)
(1)
-
(27,241)
(173,829)
(26,978)
Deferred income taxes
(550,137)
202,894
307,994
47,800
162,220
838,963
130,205
Share of results on equity method investees and revaluation
(28,915)
(342,760)
(730,363)
(113,351)
(86,074)
(1,125,015)
(174,600)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
43,177
573,111
(1,178,290)
(182,868)
(885,908)
(1,089,522)
(169,091)
Inventories
34,429
(9,608)
(154,072)
(23,911)
126,198
(417,175)
(64,745)
Prepayments and other assets
65,383
593,379
(38,490)
(5,974)
(804,808)
(230,335)
(35,747)
Accounts payable
147,811
(178,097)
172,696
26,802
(222,565)
(66,055)
(10,251)
Salary and welfare payables
(447,645)
856,775
(647,029)
(100,417)
(853,515)
(1,016,409)
(157,744)
Taxes payable
240,464
(1,397,390)
(434,893)
(67,494)
906,404
(273,665)
(42,472)
Deferred revenue
1,000,530
(381,446)
2,154,751
334,412
1,774,212
2,514,243
390,204
Accrued liabilities and other payables
177,853
(250,312)
928,647
144,124
1,038,491
1,334,899
207,173
Net cash provided by operating activities
5,400,967
4,722,806
6,292,656
976,604
16,673,924
16,558,129
2,569,781
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, equipment and software
(350,866)
(421,872)
(407,688)
(63,272)
(752,225)
(1,159,306)
(179,921)
Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software
4,903
2,458
11,030
1,712
9,645
15,007
2,329
Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed
(755,132)
(566,736)
(218,168)
(33,859)
(1,901,408)
(1,211,037)
(187,950)
Net change in short-term investments with terms of three
298,667
1,668,673
167,978
26,070
601,474
5,169,261
802,257
Purchase of short-term investments
(4,555,000)
(2,450,000)
(630,000)
(97,774)
(17,705,000)
(10,985,000)
(1,704,845)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
11,295,357
813,211
6,251,750
970,256
20,528,551
9,922,302
1,539,917
Investment in long-term investments and acquisition of
(647,533)
(3,376,973)
(586,124)
(90,965)
(1,373,300)
(4,521,538)
(701,732)
Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments,
397,342
266,284
33,731
5,235
628,150
498,915
77,431
Placement/rollover of matured time deposits
(26,718,380)
(27,223,584)
(11,723,614)
(1,819,476)
(76,798,135)
(54,669,947)
(8,484,643)
Proceeds from maturities of time deposits
13,550,559
25,790,186
28,328,155
4,396,461
46,633,442
65,599,476
10,180,879
Change in other long-term assets
(21,957)
(44,877)
(69,429)
(10,775)
(108,582)
(168,959)
(26,222)
Net cash (used in)/ provided by investing activities
(7,502,040)
(5,543,230)
21,157,621
3,283,613
(30,237,388)
8,489,174
1,317,500
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds of short-term loans
68,978
1,320,614
612,885
95,118
529,452
2,170,415
336,843
Payment of short-term loans
-
(582,328)
(235,284)
(36,516)
(456,566)
(985,312)
(152,918)
Net changes in short-term loans with terms of three months
1,031,040
4,978,642
(7,967,910)
(1,236,600)
5,875,786
(867,227)
(134,592)
Net amounts (paid for)/ received from issuance of shares
(212)
-
-
-
22,083,255
(13,800)
(2,142)
Capital contribution from/ (repurchase of) noncontrolling interests
4,815
8,176
34,800
5,401
(278,952)
1,550,025
240,560
Cash paid for repurchase of NetEase's/purchase of Youdao's
(2,223,165)
(2,468,969)
(6,310,841)
(979,427)
(8,045,058)
(10,798,277)
(1,675,866)
Dividends paid to shareholders
(1,377,570)
(1,278,879)
(1,028,116)
(159,561)
(3,419,251)
(2,567,837)
(398,522)
Net cash (used in)/ provided by financing activities
(2,496,114)
1,977,256
(14,894,466)
(2,311,585)
16,288,666
(11,512,013)
(1,786,637)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash held in foreign currencies
(25,033)
(25,112)
14,435
2,240
229,123
25,316
3,929
Net (decrease)/ increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(4,622,220)
1,131,720
12,570,246
1,950,872
2,954,325
13,560,606
2,104,573
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning
13,974,405
12,027,245
13,158,965
2,042,239
6,397,860
12,168,605
1,888,538
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of the
9,352,185
13,158,965
25,729,211
3,993,111
9,352,185
25,729,211
3,993,111
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income tax, net
948,130
1,240,692
898,112
139,385
1,698,730
2,688,995
417,325
Cash paid for interest expense
47,862
48,082
52,765
8,189
199,874
144,749
22,465
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Net revenues:
Online game services
13,862,035
14,528,082
15,899,070
2,467,497
41,208,535
45,408,936
7,047,356
Youdao
896,041
1,293,407
1,387,292
215,304
2,060,719
4,020,566
623,982
Innovative businesses and others
3,900,146
4,703,012
4,904,387
761,149
10,636,141
13,802,959
2,142,186
Total net revenues
18,658,222
20,524,501
22,190,749
3,443,950
53,905,395
63,232,461
9,813,524
Cost of revenues:
Online game services
(5,044,177)
(4,921,966)
(5,637,027)
(874,853)
(14,905,362)
(15,861,706)
(2,461,698)
Youdao
(484,488)
(616,661)
(601,741)
(93,389)
(1,131,902)
(1,790,817)
(277,930)
Innovative businesses and others
(3,243,714)
(3,796,260)
(4,141,213)
(642,706)
(8,812,491)
(11,526,917)
(1,788,950)
Total cost of revenues
(8,772,379)
(9,334,887)
(10,379,981)
(1,610,948)
(24,849,755)
(29,179,440)
(4,528,578)
Gross profit:
Online game services
8,817,858
9,606,116
10,262,043
1,592,644
26,303,173
29,547,230
4,585,658
Youdao
411,553
676,746
785,551
121,915
928,817
2,229,749
346,052
Innovative businesses and others
656,432
906,752
763,174
118,443
1,823,650
2,276,042
353,236
Total gross profit
9,885,843
11,189,614
11,810,768
1,833,002
29,055,640
34,053,021
5,284,946
Gross profit margin:
Online game services
63.6%
66.1%
64.5%
64.5%
63.8%
65.1%
65.1%
Youdao
45.9%
52.3%
56.6%
56.6%
45.1%
55.5%
55.5%
Innovative businesses and others
16.8%
19.3%
15.6%
15.6%
17.1%
16.5%
16.5%
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB6.4434 on the last trading day of September 2021 (September 30, 2021) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.
Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Share-based compensation cost included in:
Cost of revenues
200,116
197,370
180,669
28,039
612,984
565,965
87,836
Operating expenses
- Selling and marketing expenses
25,563
26,434
29,289
4,546
77,408
79,954
12,409
- General and administrative expenses
236,323
258,544
258,805
40,166
714,283
746,952
115,925
- Research and development expenses
214,749
217,766
219,463
34,060
629,835
645,722
100,215
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders
2,998,240
3,541,754
3,181,782
493,804
11,087,052
11,162,688
1,732,421
Add: Share-based compensation
671,004
686,111
675,999
104,913
2,021,102
2,003,644
310,961
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's
3,669,244
4,227,865
3,857,781
598,717
13,108,154
13,166,332
2,043,382
Non-GAAP net income per share *
Basic
1.08
1.26
1.16
0.18
3.99
3.94
0.61
Diluted
1.07
1.25
1.15
0.18
3.94
3.89
0.60
Non-GAAP net income per ADS *
Basic
5.42
6.31
5.80
0.90
19.94
19.70
3.06
Diluted
5.35
6.24
5.74
0.89
19.69
19.46
3.02
* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
