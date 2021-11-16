McCann Expands Creative Leadership To Meet Demands Of Ongoing Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann today announced the expansion of its creative department and the strengthening of its leadership team, with key promotions in North America. Shayne Millington and Pierre Lipton will serve as Co-Chief Creative Officers at McCann New York. They will lead McCann New York's creative department, overseeing creative on all accounts, including Microsoft and Mastercard, respectively. Millington and Lipton assume the role after Sean Bryan and Tom Murphy were elevated to Co-Chief Creative Officers of McCann North America last November.

"McCann has arguably the deepest and most talented creative bench of any agency in the world. So, when we decided to name new CCOs in New York, we knew where to look," said Bryan and Murphy. "They have consistently led award-winning creative to support some of our longest standing client relationships, and we're excited to see them lead the agency moving forward."

McCann also promoted Caprice Yu and Cristina Rodriguez Reina to Global Executive Creative Directors, leading the Mastercard and Microsoft accounts, respectively, out of New York. Cristina Rodriguez Reina will also serve as the Head of Art for McCann North America.

"The expansion of our creative department ensures that we are positioned to deliver the best creative solutions to our clients. It also reassures McCann's commitment to creative as a force for driving business and impacting culture," said Alex Lubar, President, McCann North America.

Shayne Millington, Chief Creative Officer of McCann New York, previously was EVP, Global Executive Creative Director, McCann. In 2019, Millington became one of the most-awarded creative directors in the world, winning the Titanium Lion and Grand Prix honors at Cannes, and a Grand Clio for her work on Microsoft. Over the course of her career, she has won numerous accolades for her work on some of the most influential brands in the world. Microsoft, Macy's, Verizon, Target, Nike, and Procter & Gamble have all benefitted from Millington's keen eye for detail and passion for craft.

Pierre Lipton, Chief Creative Officer at McCann New York, previously served as EVP, Global Executive Creative Director, McCann. The creative lead behind Mastercard's "True Name Card," which received a Cannes Lions Grand Prix, Lipton joins the leadership ranks at McCann New York as one of the most awarded creative directors in the business. Among other recognition, Lipton also received a Grand Prix for Good for March for Our Lives' "Generation Lockdown" and 15 Cannes Lions for Mastercard work across four regions. Before McCann, Lipton was Chief Creative Officer at 360i, and spent time at M&C Saatchi, AKQA and BBDO.

"As incoming CCOs of McCann New York, we will need the support of a top team to keep our creative momentum going. That is why we are elated about the promotion of our fellow creatives, Caprice Yu and Cristina Reina, to Global Executive Creative Directors," said Millington and Lipton.

Cristina Rodriguez Reina, EVP, Global Executive Creative Director, and Head of Art for McCann North America, has been recognized by some of the industry's most important advertising festivals, including Cannes, The One Show, D&AD, Clio Awards, London International Awards, Andy Awards, ADC and others. During her career she has worked for brands such as Heineken, BBVA, Movistar, Volkswagen, Pure Leaf, State Farm, MillerCoors, Kroger, Play-Doh, Tribeca Film Festival, Skittles and most recently, Microsoft and Verizon. Before joining McCann, she spent 10 years at DDB in Spain and New York.

Caprice Yu, EVP, Global Executive Creative Director, served as the Executive Creative Director of Sid Lee's New York office before joining McCann New York. Yu has been Emmy-nominated and received national and international awards for her work on Google, adidas, Cole Haan, Microsoft, Ally Bank, The Guardian, Dr. Pepper Europe, Verizon, Johnnie Walker, Sony and Axe. She was recognized as one of Business Insider's 33 most creative women in advertising, and her spot "Dear Sophie" for Google was Time Magazine's #1 ad of the Year.



