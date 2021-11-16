JBS USA Lux S.A. Announces Offering Of Senior Notes

GREELEY, Colo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS USA Lux S.A. ("JBS USA") today announced that it has commenced a private offering of sustainability-linked senior notes due 2032 (the "Notes"). JBS USA and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, JBS USA Food Company and JBS USA Finance, Inc., will be co-issuers of the Notes. JBS S.A. ("JBS"), certain other direct and indirect parent companies of JBS USA and each of JBS USA's wholly-owned U.S. restricted subsidiaries that guarantee JBS USA's secured term loans will guarantee the Notes.

JBS USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to fund the redemption of the outstanding $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of JBS USA Food Company's 7.000% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes").

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell or buy the Notes. There shall not be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption for purposes of the redemption provisions contained in the indenture governing the 2026 Notes.

The Notes and the guarantees will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act) absent registration under the Securities Act, or pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered only to "qualified institutional buyers" under Rule 144A of the Securities Act or, outside the United States, to persons other than "U.S. persons" in compliance with Regulation S.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JBS USA's perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, when related to JBS USA and its subsidiaries and affiliates, indicate forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current view of management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions and factors, including general economic, market, industry and operational factors. Any changes to these assumptions or factors may lead to practical results different from current expectations. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made and JBS USA undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made.

About JBS USA

JBS USA is one of the world's largest producers of beef, pork, chicken and packaged food products. In terms of daily production capacity, JBS USA is among the leading beef producers and the second-largest pork and chicken producer in the United States. In Australia, JBS USA is the leading producer of beef, lamb and packaged foods. JBS USA prepares, packages and delivers fresh, value-added and branded beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products to customers in more than 120 countries on six continents. JBS USA is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of JBS, the largest protein company and the largest food company in the world in terms of net revenue.

CONTACT: Diego Pirani

Treasurer

JBS.USA@jbssa.com

+1 (970) 506-8117

