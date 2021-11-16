Embark sponsors The National Dog Show, in commitment to improving life and longevity of all dogs As official dog DNA test sponsor of The National Dog Show, Embark digs into breeder and purebred dog communities

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark Veterinary, Inc. , a global leader in dog genetics, today announced that it will be the preferred dog DNA test sponsor of The National Dog Show. Hosted by The Kennel Club of Philadelphia and licensed by the American Kennel Club, the 20th anniversary Thanksgiving Day special will take place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa. Nov. 20-21. It will be open to the vaccinated public for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(PRNewsfoto/Embark Vet)

Embark recently launched the first-ever DNA test for purebred pet owners, leading the dog DNA testing evolution from breed discovery to a personalized pet care necessity. Embark's data shows that 75% of dogs are carriers, or at risk for, a genetic health condition. But, with hundreds of actionable health insights and the most accurate, detailed data on their dog's health, Embark is helping breeders, owners, and veterinarians make proactive choices that address any breed-specific health conditions and traits.

"The National Dog Show Presented by Purina is a Thanksgiving tradition for many families, and we're proud to become a part of that tradition this year," said Embark CEO and Cofounder Ryan Boyko. "One of the silver linings of the pandemic has been the opportunity to better understand, appreciate and bond with our dogs. As families come together to watch The National Dog Show this year, we hope they'll consider learning more about how to improve their dog's health through genetic screening."

Embark aims to extend dogs' lives by three years within the next decade. A key to achieving that goal is building tools that help breeders make better mating pairs that improve the health of their breeding line, offering genetic counseling, and screening for breed-relevant genetic health conditions. Embark salutes the breeders exhibiting at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia dog show and their important work in breed preservation.

"We are looking forward to working with Embark Veterinary in support of the important work that they do for our canine friends, pet parents, and the veterinary community," said Kennel Club of Philadelphia President Wayne Ferguson. "There's great interest in canine genetics and show attendees in Philadelphia will have the opportunity to learn more at the Embark expo booth."

About Embark

Embark Veterinary, Inc. was launched in 2015 by two brothers, Adam and Ryan Boyko, who have a passion for scientific research and a lifelong love for dogs. Starting with their best-in-class canine DNA test, Embark is building a powerful platform for scientific discovery that will accelerate advancements in personalized dog care. Embark offers the most scientifically advanced, most trusted, and highest-rated dog DNA tests on the market that helps dog owners, breeders, and veterinarians learn about their dog's breed, health, and ancestry. Customers gain hundreds of actionable insights that inform more proactive care, and every test fuels new research to help all dogs lead longer, healthier lives. Embark is an official research partner of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, was named to the Inc. 5000 list for the past two years, and was included on Forbes ' next billion-dollar startups list.

For more information, visit Embark's website at EmbarkVet.com , and follow Embark on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embark Veterinary Inc.