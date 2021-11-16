NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal, yesterday reported financial results for its three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021. With these record results, which saw third quarter 2021 revenues similar to the amount of revenue for the entirety of fiscal year 2020, the Company reaffirms its fiscal year 2021 revenue guidance of between $4.5 and $4.7 million. Looking ahead, the Company initiates revenue guidance of $10 to $15 million for full year 2022.

Creatd, Inc. Reports Record Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021

Creatd founder and co-CEO Jeremy Frommer commented, "As a founder and entrepreneur, it is gratifying to not only achieve proof of concept and commercialization, but to now witness revenue growth acceleration and an expansion of Creatd's core business, first launched five years ago. Having completed our Nasdaq uplisting only a little over one year ago—a feat achieved by only a handful of tens of thousands of OTC-quoted companies each year—the achievements our company has made in a relatively short period of time are only more pronounced. Namely, we continue to experience double digit quarterly growth, as we have for five out of our last six quarters, we have completed our second agency acquisition, and we have expanded our footprint with new offices in New York and Miami."

"I am grateful for this initial hard-won success and humbled to have attracted a stellar team of hardworking professionals and, most importantly, to share leadership with our new co-CEO Laurie Weisberg, whose ability to accelerate growth for technology companies is well-documented."

Laurie Weisberg, Creatd's co-CEO, commented, "Our business development efforts are yielding visibility for a strong and growing revenue pipeline, made possible by the emphasis we have placed this quarter on recruiting incredible industry talent. These meticulously-chosen professionals and support teams are crucial to executing on our outlined growth strategies in the scope of product development, brand partnerships, and M&A activity. We look forward to working toward a strong end to the year."

Third Quarter and Nine Months 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue:

In line with guidance, net revenues for the third quarter were $1.18 million , a nearly three-fold increase as compared to third quarter 2020 revenues of $425,000 , and a 22% increase over second quarter 2021 net revenues of $971,000 . Gross revenues for third quarter 2021 were $1.21 million , a 20% increase compared to gross revenues for second quarter 2021. The increase in third quarter revenues is largely attributable to continued growth in Creatd Labs' creator subscriptions, with Vocal creators finding increasing value from the Vocal platform. Additionally, Creatd Partners, the Company's agency business segment, saw growth this quarter of approximately 14% due in part to the successful acquisition and subsequent integration of the WHE Agency. Going forward, the Company will provide total bookings and other non-GAAP financial data, for WHE as well as its other existing and future business lines, as an indicator of the Company's revenue growth over time.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , net revenues totaled approximately $2.9 million , an increase of 178% over the prior year's nine-month period. For the remainder of 2021 and going forward, Creatd Labs is expected to maintain its growth momentum. Creatd Partners anticipates accelerated growth across all of its service lines, including the ramp-up of its talent representation and management function. Finally, given its initial sales data and strong opportunity pipeline, the newly formed Creatd Ventures and Creatd Studios are expected to begin to impact the Company's revenues materially in the first half of 2022.

Operating Expenses:

Marketing costs dropped by over 50% between the second and third quarter, from $4.2 million in the second quarter 2021 to $1.8 million in the third quarter. Outside of variable marketing expenses and one-time costs associated with the Company's financings and other transactions, the Company's operating expenses this quarter were $3.5 million , in line with previous quarters. Additionally, the Company reported approximately $2.2 million in non-cash charges related to the vesting and issuance of stock options, as well as non-recurring expenses related to financings. In total, operating expenses reported for the third quarter 2021 were $6.7 million .The Company continues to deliver on its stated goal to lessen its dependence on third party marketing vendors. Going forward, the Company anticipates general operating expenses to remain relatively consistent with those of the third quarter. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 , the Company incurred a loss from operations of $(6.9) million , compared to a loss from operations of $(7.0) million during the same period last year and a loss of $(8.4) million during the second quarter 2021, a 21% reduction in losses.



Given the Company's current cash position—consisting of nearly $5.2 million in cash, plus a $500,000 prepaid credit with its development partner, Thinkmill—the Company currently has close to $6 million in operating capital. Additionally, the Company can draw down on a vendor balance of up to $3 million with its third-party social media marketing partners. Given the Company's current revenue guidance and diminishing dependence on these marketing partners, the Company expects to be cash flow breakeven by the end of third quarter 2022. Additionally, the Company anticipates achieving close to breakeven on pre-marketing operational expenses by the end of the second quarter 2022.

Comprehensive Loss: Comprehensive loss for the third quarter 2021 totaled $(9.7) million , or $(0.71) per basic and diluted share, which included several non-recurring, non-cash charges totaling approximately $3.0 million related primarily to the elimination of debt, the majority of which was converted to equity during the quarter, and a change in derivative liability expense of approximately $833,000 . This compares to a comprehensive loss of $(16.2) million or $(3.81) per basic and diluted share for third quarter 2020, an 81% improvement per basic and diluted share.

Total Assets: On September 30, 2021 , total assets were $8.3 million , away from the OG Collection, the Company's wholly owned image library and related transmedia IP and NFT portfolio, currently carried at zero value on the Company's balance sheet. The company has a plan for monetizing the OG Collection more significantly over fiscal year 2022, including a potential spin out of the media library and its licensing rights. Cash, inventory, accounts receivable, and prepaid expenses totaled $2.6 million , a decrease of $747,000 , or 23%, from prior second quarter.

Total Liabilities: The Company's total liabilities decreased by approximately $932,000 during the third quarter to $6.1 million as a substantial portion of its debt converted into equity at $5.00 per share.



As of the third quarter 2021, the Company's debt totaled approximately $3 million , comprised of: $154,000 in convertible debt, approximately $2.2 million in notes payable that included $232,000 of a Government Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loan that carries 1% annual interest (which the Company has been paying down steadily from its original principal amount of $282,000 ); $660,000 related to the acquisition of Seller's Choice, a liability that is currently in litigation; and $1.1 million in related party debt, of which $190,000 has been repaid subsequent to third quarter and the remainder has been settled for $350,000 , also subsequent to quarter-end.

Subsequent Liability Reductions: Subsequent to third quarter, $640,000 in convertible notes were converted into equity at $5.00 per share in October 2021 .

Shareholders' Equity: As of September 30, 2021 , shareholders' equity totaled approximately $2.1 million , an increase of $2.6 million compared to June 30, 2021 .

Subsequent Financial Developments:

Frommer continued, "Creatd is entering an accelerated revenue phase with a healthy balance sheet. With our current revenue projections, we will approach cash flow breakeven in the third quarter of 2022."

Third Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Creatd 'Four Pillar' Organizational Structure: During the third quarter of 2021, Creatd unveiled the During the third quarter of 2021, Creatd unveiled the four pillars of the Company , each with a dedicated revenue stream. While each pillar corresponds to a unique revenue stream and associated segmented expenses, at a management level Creatd employs a shared services model, with each business function, including technology development, marketing, and legal, operating across all of its pillars.

Leadership Announcements:

Senior Management Hires:

Creatd Labs Platform Development: Subscribe , which provides creators the means to build and engage an individualized community around their creations. Stories You Liked , giving creators a new way to view a chronological feed of the stories they have liked, all in one place. Quick Edit , one of Vocal's most highly requested features, provides creators with the ability to edit their stories after publication. Report button, designed to further promote Vocal's user safety via community moderation. Creator Bonuses , enabling the Vocal team to add money directly to a creator's existing Wallet balance, thus enhancing on-platform earning power.

Vocal+ Fiction Awards Challenge: Creatd Studios, the Company's pillar focused on transmedia productions, announced that it will publish a book featuring the winners of the October 2021 , the Fiction Awards Challenge is Vocal's largest challenge to date, featuring a $125,000 cash prize pool, with $5,000 awarded to 25 grand prize winners. The published book, which will be a compilation of the winning fiction submissions, is expected to be completed in spring 2022, and will mark the first significant cross-collaboration between Creatd Labs and Creatd Studios. Creatd Studios, the Company's pillar focused on transmedia productions, announced that it will publish a book featuring the winners of the Vocal+ Fiction Awards Challenge . Announced in, the Fiction Awards Challenge is Vocal's largest challenge to date, featuring acash prize pool, withawarded to 25 grand prize winners. The published book, which will be a compilation of the winning fiction submissions, is expected to be completed in spring 2022, and will mark the first significant cross-collaboration between Creatd Labs and Creatd Studios.

Acquisitions: The Company's acquisition strategy is to acquire controlling interests in growth businesses utilizing a combination of stock and cash, with an emphasis on companies that can leverage and collaborate with all four of Creatd's pillars.

Creatd Partners Agency Business Acquisitions:

Acquisition of Influencer Talent Management Agency, WHE: WHE Agency ("WHE"), ("WHE"), acquired on July 20, 2021 , is a talent management and public relations agency focused on representing and managing influencers and creators. WHE's pool of creator talent is made up of ideal candidates to join Vocal and increase its value proposition for brand collaborations. Additionally, through joining Creatd, WHE's talent gained access to all four of its pillars, as well as the capital and resources to leverage their personal brands for new opportunities, particularly in conjunction with the Creatd Studios pillar. At the time of the acquisition, WHE had over 50 digital influencers reaching a combined audience of over 50 million followers with notable brand relationships. Since acquisition, WHE has since signed nearly a dozen top influencers and now reaches an audience of over 68 million followers and collaborates with Subway, Hulu, Prudential, Panera, Target, Disney, Proctor and Gamble, Audible, HelloFresh, Gerber, and more. WHE brand partnerships are expected to generate synergies between the Vocal platform and its agency-related services, significantly broadening the Company's reach with Fortune 500 companies.

Creatd Ventures DTC / e-Commerce Acquisitions:

Creatd Completes Majority Purchase of Dune Glow Remedy ("Dune") : Dune, : Dune, acquired on October 3, 2021 , is a direct-to-consumer beauty brand focused on health and wellness beverages. Over the course of Q3 2021, the Creatd Labs team implemented a sophisticated ecommerce framework for Dune and provides ongoing development and maintenance. Today, Dune Glow Remedy is part of Creatd Ventures and its growing portfolio of DTC companies, utilizing the Company's four pillars, including the influencers of the WHE Agency.

Camp Announces Redesign and New Product Launches: Camp , formerly Plant Camp, acquired during Q2 2021, leverages the same technology framework utilized by Dune. In early Q4 2021, the Company announced the redesign of its website as well as the launch of its new products under its new name, Camp. While still a healthy, kid-friendly food company that launched its first product, a nutrient-rich mac and cheese just over a year ago, it has been notably observed that Camp's market is significantly broader with strong interest from adults. Going forward, marketing and product development will expand beyond kids to focus on iterations of comfort foods for the health-conscious consumer. With the new website and product launch, Camp increased its offerings with two new products, a healthy veggie-based vegan cheesy mac and a twist veggie pasta. Camp intends to continue to innovate new product offerings, as well as pursue expansion of its distribution beyond direct-to-consumer e-commerce to eventual placement at big box retailers. formerly Plant Camp, acquired during Q2 2021, leverages the same technology framework utilized by Dune. In early Q4 2021, the Company announced the redesign of its website as well as the launch of its new products under its new name,While still a healthy, kid-friendly food company that launched its first product, a nutrient-rich mac and cheese just over a year ago, it has been notably observed thatmarket is significantly broader with strong interest from adults. Going forward, marketing and product development will expand beyond kids to focus on iterations of comfort foods for the health-conscious consumer. With the new website and product launch,increased its offerings with two new products, a healthy veggie-based vegan cheesy mac and a twist veggie pasta.intends to continue to innovate new product offerings, as well as pursue expansion of its distribution beyond direct-to-consumer e-commerce to eventual placement at big box retailers.

Crypto Strategy: Creatd's new NFT art platform, focuses on the tokenization, marketing, and sale of digital collectibles originating from the OG Collection, a library of over 150,000 original photographs, digital artwork, imagery, original documents, illustrations, videos, and collectables by the legendary Bob Guccione , former CEO of General Media and owner of publications including Penthouse, Viva, OMNI and Longevity.



During Q3, Creatd issued its first NFT art offering. Eight days later, on October 1, 2021 , all 6 pieces each sold for $1,000 a piece (0.34wETH).



Additionally, Creatd announced a strategic partnership with NetObjex to explore development of a proprietary NFT marketplace applying blockchain to facilitate the marketing, trading and sales process for a broader creator network. "OG Gallery," Creatd's new NFT art platform, focuses on the tokenization, marketing, and sale of digital collectibles originating from the OG Collection, a library of over 150,000 original photographs, digital artwork, imagery, original documents, illustrations, videos, and collectables by the legendary, former CEO of General Media and owner of publications including Penthouse, Viva, OMNI and Longevity.During Q3, Creatd issued its first NFT art offering. Eight days later, on, all 6 pieces each sold fora piece (0.34wETH).Additionally, Creatd announced a strategic partnership with NetObjex to explore development of a proprietary NFT marketplace applying blockchain to facilitate the marketing, trading and sales process for a broader creator network.

Subsequent to Q3: Creatd issued its second NFT release – The Trump Photographs. In the future, the OG Gallery is expected to release further NFT art of Penthouse Pets, celebrities, and illustrations from the iconic collection. For updates on upcoming NFT releases, please follow Creatd's social media accounts and subscribe to its newsletter.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Creatd: https://creatd.com/ ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com/ ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media/ ;



Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

*** Financial Statements Follow ***

Creatd, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





































September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020











(Unaudited)





















Assets





Current Assets





Cash $ 1,508,528

$ 7,906,782 Account receivable, net 393,291

90,355 Inventory 88,061

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets 561,031

23,856 Total Current Assets







2,550,911

8,020,993















Property and equipment, net







86,900

56,258















Intangible assets







2,488,903

960,611 Goodwill







1,978,793

1,035,795 Deposits and other assets







84,721

191,836 Marketable securities







-

62,733 Minority investment in business







152,096

217,096 Equity method investment







732,297

- Operating lease right of use asset







178,402

239,158 Total Assets







$ 8,253,023

$ 10,784,480















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)













Current Liabilities













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,728,967

$ 2,638,688 Derivative liabilities -

42,231 Convertible Notes, net of debt discount and issuance costs 154,037

897,516 Current portion of operating lease payable 96,817

79,816 Notes payable – related party, net of debt discount 1,134,712

- Notes payable, net of debt discount and issuance costs 1,072,190

1,221,539 Deferred revenue 200,500

88,637 Total Current Liabilities









5,387,223





4,968,427





















Non-current Liabilities:



















Note payable









18,959





213,037 Convertible Notes









640,496





- Operating lease payable









79,214





157,820







Total Non-current Liabilities 738,669

370,857 Total Liabilities 6,125,892

5,339,284







Commitments and contingencies













Series E Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized 1

8 1,088 and 7,738 shares issued and outstanding, respectively





Common stock, $0.001: 100,000,000 authorized shares 14,032

8,737 14,033,197 issued and 14,023,847 outstanding as of September 30, 2021, and





8,736,378 issued and 8,727,028 outstanding as of December 31, 2020





Additional paid-in capital 98,264,091

77,505,013 Subscription receivable -

(40,000) Less: Treasury stock, 5,657 and 5,657, respectively (62,406)

(62,406) Accumulated deficit (97,341,964)

(71,928,922) Accumulated other comprehensive income (53,533)

(37,234) Total Creatd, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 820,221

5,445,196 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 1,306,910

-

2,127,131

5,445,196 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 8,253,023

$ 8,253,023

Creatd, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)





Three Months ended

September 30

Nine Months ended

September 30



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Net revenues

$ 1,179,620

$ 424,814

$ 2,926,312

$ 1,040,496 Cost of revenues

1,418,213

731,309

4,160,743

1,863,148 Gross margin

(238,593)

(306,495)

(1,266,353)

(822,652)

















Operating expenses















Research and development

322,946

158,528

708,396

329,803 Marketing

1,812,400

540,555

8,049,579

1,396,119 Stock based compensation

2,151,900

4,582,766

5,662,389

6,577,558 General and administrative

2,385,135

1,435,520

5,551,049

3,258,933 Total operating expenses

6,672,381

6,717,369

19,971,413

11,562,413

















Loss from operations

(6,910,974)

(7,023,864)

(21,237,766)

(12,385,065)

















Other income (expenses)















Other income

123,710

437,657

123,710

515,442 Interest expense

(59,859)

(512,650)

(319,290)

(1,379,386) Accretion of debt discount and issuance cost

(2,176,651)

(4,058,286)

(3,028,015)

(4,385,507) Derivative expense

-

-

(100,502)

- Change in derivative liability

(833,456)

-

(1,096,287)

- Impairment of Investment

-

-

(62,733)

- Settlement of vendor liabilities

-

-

92,909

(126,087) Loss on marketable securities

-

(17,495)

-

(7,453) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt

137,109

(5,004,060)

423,118

(5,539,100) Gain on forgiveness of debt

-

-

279,022

470 Other income (expenses), net

(2,809,147)

(9,154,834)

(3,688,068)

(10,921,621)

















Loss before income tax provision

(9,720,121)

(16,178,698)

(24,925,834)

(23,306,686)

















Equity in net loss from equity method investment

(16,413)

-

(16,413)

- Income tax provision

-

-

-

- Net loss

$ (9,736,534)

$ (16,178,698)

$ (24,942,247)

$ (23,306,686) Non-controlling interest in net loss

(60,477)

-

(60,045)

- Net Income (Loss) attributable to Creatd, Inc. Deemed dividend

(9,797,011) -

(16,178,698) (18,421)

(25,002,292) (410,750)

(23,306,686) (18,421) Net loss attributable to common shareholders

(9,797,011)

(16,197,119)

(25,413,042)

(23,325,107)

















Other comprehensive income















Currency translation gain (loss)

(8,436)

5,735

(16,299)

(22,795)

















Comprehensive loss

(9,744,970)

(16,172,963)

(24,958,546)

(23,329,481)

















Per-share data















Basic and diluted loss per share

$ (0.71)

$ (3.81)

$ (2.20)

$ (6.65) Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding

13,710,111

4,254,300

11,563,150

3,506,393



















(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.