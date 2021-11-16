Child Support Directors Association Announces New Board Members

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Child Support Directors Association (CSDA) today announced three new board members and two returning members to help lead the nonprofit association's work in improving the public child support program and supporting children and families in California.

"We're excited to welcome the three new members who bring diverse expertise and insight to our work," said incoming CSDA President Kim Cagno. "The work of CSDA's board is important to ensuring California's children are raised out of poverty and families achieve financial sustainability."

Maria Arzola, Director of Orange County's child support services, Kelley Cote, Director of Lassen County's child support services and Dalen Fredrickson Director of Sacramento County's County child support services were all elected to a three-year term to begin January 2022 through December 2024. Kimberly Britt, Director of Riverside County's child support services and Marcus Mitchell Director of Ventura County's child support services were also elected as returning members to serve a second three-year term. CSDA board members are annually elected by the association's membership.

"I am delighted to welcome such a strong group as CSDA's board," said CSDA Executive Director Greg Wilson. "Child support plays a critical role in alleviating childhood poverty and ensuring families have critically needed financial resources. This is a strong board, and they are committed to advancing CSDA's vision of transforming the lives of children."

Individuals continuing on the Board include Kim Cagno (San Mateo County) as President, Marie Girulat (San Bernardino County) as immediate past president, Sean Farrell (Butte County), Terrie Hardy (Los Angeles County), Tonya Moore (Tehama County), Phyllis Nance (Alameda County), and Jeff Thompson (Placer County).

About the Child Support Directors Association

The Child Support Directors Association, a membership organization, serves the 47 Local Child Support Agencies with more than 5,865 employees in all 58 California counties. In partnership with other agencies, the members enforce California's public child support program. There are more than 1.1 million child support cases in California distributing more than $1.3 Billion each year to children and families. The Vision of the Child Support Directors Association is to transform the lives of children and assist families with safety net services moving toward family financial stability.

Contact: Greg Wilson, Executive Director

gwilson@csdaca.org; 916-752-9172 (cell)

