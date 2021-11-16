Aurigo Software Awarded StateRAMP Ready Designation As Infrastructure Bill Passes Providing Security and Compliance for Public Agencies

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management solutions for public and private owners, today announced that their flagship product suites, Masterworks Cloud and Masterworks Essentials, have been awarded a status of "StateRAMP Ready" and are now available on the StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List, verifying security compliance and risk mitigation best practices.

Aurigo Software Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Aurigo Software)

"We are excited to offer the first StateRAMP Ready solution for capital planning and project management in America, with Aurigo Masterworks Cloud and Masterworks Essentials," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "With the $1.2 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure bill now being signed into law, local and state government agencies in America need the most secure SaaS platform to deliver the billions of dollars in capital improvements they are responsible for annually. Aurigo's StateRAMP Ready cloud solutions allow agencies to plan, build, and operate their portfolio of assets with the highest levels of data security and confidence."

Founded at the beginning of 2020, the State Risk and Authorization Management Program (StateRAMP) was born from the clear need for a standardized approach to the cybersecurity standards required from service providers offering solutions to state and local governments. Most of the practices in StateRAMP are based on FedRAMP, a program run by the federal government's General Services Administration since 2011.

StateRAMP is a nonprofit formed in 2021 by leaders from state and local governments, industry experts, and private businesses who joined efforts to help agencies manage their third-party supplier cybersecurity risks. StateRAMP's mission is to promote cybersecurity best practices through education, advocacy, and policy development to support its members and improve the cyber posture of state and local governments and the citizens they serve. To ensure ongoing security compliance and risk mitigation, providers must comply with continuous monitoring requirements to maintain a verified security status.

StateRAMP's security standards are based on the widely recognized National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-53. The process includes an independent audit conducted by an accredited third-party and delivered to the StateRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) for review.

"We are proud to have been awarded this stamp of approval," said Manish Sharma, Aurigo Software Vice President of Cloud, Security, and Operations Group. "It has been our honor to participate in the stringent and vitally important process to provide state and local agencies the assurance that ongoing security compliance and risk mitigation best practices are being followed. With ever-increasing security threats, government agencies are looking for scalable, secure, and easy to deploy capital program solutions, which we are pleased to offer with Aurigo Masterworks Cloud and Masterworks Essentials."

Aurigo Software is one of only 24 companies on the first publication of the StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List. Additionally, Aurigo's Masterworks product suite has been available on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) marketplace since late 2020.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $300b of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and the government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com .

Media Contact

Carolyn Cordrey

Zen Media

Carolyn@ZenMedia.com

Office: (302) 966-0659

Cell: (410) 858-7266

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aurigo Software Technologies