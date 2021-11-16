Amesite Founder and CEO to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Conference Today, November 16 at 11:40 am ET

DETROIT, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST), leading artificial intelligence software

company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation

services for business, university, non-profit and government agency

learning and upskilling, announced that its founder and CEO, Dr. Ann Marie

Sastry, will present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth

Invitational today, November 16 at 11:40 am ET.

Dr. Sastry will present the Amesite story and explain how its award-winning, highly scalable A.I. driven platform is changing the way the world learns. Dr. Sastry commented, "I look forward to sharing our story with the investment community. Artificial intelligence is the future of online education and we are well-positioned to serve the large and growing global online learning market – expected to reach $370 B by 2026 according to Statista– and deliver more engaging, effective and accessible learning experiences for everyone."

EVENT Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Conference



PRESENTATION November 16 at 11:40 AM ET



LOCATION Register Here

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

