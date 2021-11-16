Agnetix Launches PHENOM Liquid Cooled Multi-Sensor And Imaging Smart Horticulture Lighting System For Vertical Farming

Advanced data-focused solutions for indoor cultivation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHENOM is a trailblazing new vertical grow lighting system with integrated sensor and imaging technologies building on the success of the innovative A3 and ZENITH luminaires. PHENOM integrates plant health sensors and a canopy imaging platform with the patented Agnetix liquid cooled hydronics system. Vertical farms can now increase density, height and energy efficiency by counteracting the environmental impacts caused by micro-climates and fixture waste heat pervasive in commercial grows featuring passively cooled lights.

PHENOM smart horticulture lighting for vertical farming

PHENOM is the next level of sustainable cultivation for high density vertical controlled environment agriculture.

PHENOM is designed for crops that require a Daily Light Integral (photosynthetic light measurement) for optimum growth ranging from 15-30 DLI, such as lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and strawberries, to much higher DLI crops such as cannabis, which requires over 40 DLI. PHENOM may also be used in combination with the Agnetix A3 or ZENITH luminaires from start through vegetative growth and flowering as a full facility cultivation platform operating at the lowest carbon footprint of any grower in the same class.

The industry benchmark efficiency of the Agnetix system can now deliver close-proximity 100% PAR light (photosynthetically active radiation) to multi-level grows with luminaire wattage of 375 and an astonishing PPE‍ (photosynthetic photon efficacy) of up to 3.61µmol/J and precision dimming 100-1%. Agnetix patented hydronics cooling extracts up to 140 watts of waste heat from the room per fixture significantly reducing the amount of energy intensive HVAC required versus any other light source.

The Agnetix environmental, thermal-sensing and computer-vision platform allows the vertical farmer to interact via the user interface remotely from the safety and convenience of their computer or mobile device, continuously monitoring the conditions and plant performance at enterprise scale with speed and convenience.

Sensor and imaging technologies empower key stakeholders with direct visualization of plant size and quality:

Temperature, Relative Humidity, CO₂ ppm Sensor

Leaf Temperature Sensor (IR)

Reflected Canopy Light Intensity and Color Sensor

Canopy Distance and Growth Rate Sensor

Imaging Engine with Camera and Multi-wavelength LED Flash Illuminator

Critical plant and environmental information captured from PHENOM and HARMONY sensors intersect on the Agnetix HMI dashboard, enabling both manual and automated analysis capabilities.

"PHENOM is the next level of sustainable cultivation for high density controlled environment agriculture. It's the ultimate high efficiency data driven solution for serious commercial growers and a game changing competitive advantage for our customers." said Jordan Miles, CEO, Agnetix

Agnetix PHENOM is available to pre-order today with a select offering from the series available to ship to customers in Q2, 2022. For more information, visit www.agnetix.com or contact Sales@agnetix.com.

About Agnetix: Agnetix is an SEC-registered technology company on a steep growth trajectory focused on the development of advanced smart horticultural lighting and information technology solutions for commercial indoor and greenhouse growers – both in fresh produce and cannabis markets. The Agnetix Responsive Agriculture™ platform delivers meaningful plant and energy data insights for quick, informed decisions to mitigate risks. The Agnetix system includes highly efficient, water-cooled LED lighting, environmental sensors, AI (Artificial Intelligence) imagers, data, and real-time monitoring solutions. Agnetix helps serious controlled environment agriculture (CEA) growers to significantly improve their crop yield, reduce their operating cost, reduce their carbon footprint, and run a more profitable business. www.Agnetix.com

