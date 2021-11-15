On Track Innovations Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCQX: OTIVF) (the "Company" or "OTI"), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Management Comments

Mr. Amir Eilam, OTI's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), commented, "We are pleased with our results – particularly the revenue growth, which has shown solid recovery and is up 69% year-over-year and up 77% sequentially . We see strong traction in our target regions, particularly in the United States, bringing a number of new customers in the quarter, all with potential for long-term recurring revenue growth."

Mr. Holtzman, OTI's CEO until November 3rd, commented, "I was brought to OTI two years ago to bring about a turnaround in the business. With our shift towards a recurring, software-as-a-service, revenue model, I believe I leave OTI well positioned. I welcome Amir Eilam as the new CEO, a long-time OTI employee. I believe he will be a strong CEO and bring OTI to the next level."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Summary[1]

Revenue in the quarter was $5.0 million , compared to $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 69%. These amounts include Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenues, which are recurring by nature, and amounted to $407 thousand in the quarter of 2021, compared to $362 thousand in the third quarter of last year, an increase of 12%.

Gross profit in the quarter was $1.3 million , or 26% of revenues, compared to $1.2 million , or 39% of revenues, in the third quarter of last year.

Operating expenses totaled $2.4 million in the quarter, compared to operating expenses of $2.4 million in the third quarter of last year.

Operating loss from continuing operations was $1.1 million , compared to an operating loss from continuing operations of $1.3 million in the third quarter of last year.

Net loss was $1.5 million , or loss of $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million , or loss of $0.03 per share, in the third quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations was $1.0 million in the quarter, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.1 million in the third quarter of last year.

As of September 30, 2021 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.3 million .

As a result of the uncertainty regarding the likelihood that the Company will be required to repay its loan agreement on the extended maturity date, OTI management has added a going concern note in the third quarter of 2021 financial results. The Company is negotiating the terms of a loan agreement with its controlling shareholder that would address its cash needs.

About On Track Innovations Ltd

On Track Innovations (OTI) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment, automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. For more information, visit www.otiglobal.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Whenever we use words such as "will," "look forward," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "believe," "should," "can" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss, among others: the Company's strategy, potential of new customers, growing business with existing customers and the potential for long-term recurring revenues, the Company's expected growth,scarcity of electronic parts and extended delivery dates, the Company's cash needs and the potential to secure additional funding resources, whether in the form of a loan or otherwise and the success of OTI's new CEO. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on OTI's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, including those as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Performance or achievements of OTI could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are stated under the captions "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) and other known and unknown uncertainties and risk factors including those detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, namely, adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations, or adjusted earnings from continuing operations before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations represents earnings before interest or financing expenses, income tax, depreciation and amortization, and further eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation expense. OTI believes that adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations should be considered in evaluating the Company's operations since it provides a clear indication of the Company's operating results. This measure should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for the U.S. GAAP results. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release have been reconciled to the U.S. GAAP results in the table below.

[1] Following OTI's sale of its Polish subsidiary, ASEC, in Poland, the financial results of ASEC were included as discontinued operations and all the prior periods' information has been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.

ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENT The following table reflects selected On Track Innovations Ltd. non-GAAP results reconciled to GAAP results: (US dollars in thousands)



Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30,

2021 (*)2020 2021 (*)2020

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)









Net loss $ (1,515) $ (1,621) $ (7,398) $ (3,413)









Net (income) loss from discontinued operations (29) 306 1,586 594 Financial expenses, net 457 72 2,558 5 Depreciation and amortization 91 101 290 314 Income tax (benefits) expenses, net - (8) (13) 9 Total EBITDA FROM CONTINUING $ (996) $ (1,150) $ (2,977) $ (2,491) OPERATIONS

















Stock-based compensation 15 13 44 41 Total adjusted EBITDA FROM CONTINUING $ (981) $ (1,137) $ (2,933) $ (2,450) OPERATIONS

















(*) Reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.



ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (US dollars in thousands)





September 30, December 31,



2021 2020







Assets













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,253 $ 1,377 Short-term investments

- 105 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful





accounts of $610 and $620 as of September 30, 2021





and December 31, 2020, respectively)

3,839 1,148 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

1,142 695 Inventories

3,223 2,479 Assets from discontinued operations - held for sale

- 6,358







Total current assets

9,457 12,162 Non-current assets













Restricted bank deposit

105 -







Long-term restricted deposit for employee benefits

509 511







Severance pay deposits

410 411







Property, plant and equipment, net

702 752







Intangible assets, net

171 247







Right-of-use assets due to operating leases

2,304 2,903 Total non-current assets

4,201 4,824























Total Assets

$ 13,658 $ 16,986















ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (US dollars in thousands)



September 30, December 31,

2021 2020 Liabilities and Equity









Current Liabilities



Short-term bank credit and loans and current maturities



of long-term bank loans $ 1,863 $ 542 Convertible short-term loan from shareholders, including a controlling

shareholder 422 625 Trade payables 3,410 1,667 Other current liabilities 2,519 2,283 Liabilities from discontinued operations - held for sale - 5,829





Total current liabilities 8,214 10,946





Long-Term Liabilities



Long-term loans, net of current maturities 24 14 Long-term liabilities due to operating leases, net of current maturities 1,708 2,343 Accrued severance pay 993 977 Total long-term liabilities 2,725 3,334





Total Liabilities 10,939 14,280











Commitments and Contingencies









Equity



Shareholders' Equity



Ordinary shares of NIS 0.1 par value: Authorized –



100,000,000 shares as of September 30, 2021 and



December 31, 2020; issued: 73,968,592 and 55,003,076 shares as



of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively;



outstanding: 72,789,893 and 53,824,377 shares



as of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively 2,008 1,423 Additional paid-in capital 233,406 227,209 Treasury shares at cost - 1,178,699 shares as of September 30,



2021 and December 31, 2020 (2,000) (2,000) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (332) (961) Accumulated deficit (230,363) (222,965) Total Equity 2,719 2,706





Total Liabilities and Equity $ 13,658 $ 16,986

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD.

INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(US dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)







Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,



2021 (*)2020 2021 (*) 2020













Revenues









Sales $ 4,632 $ 2,624 $ 9,465 $ 9,718

Software as a Service ("SaaS") 407 362 1,194 972













Total revenues 5,039 2,986 10,659 10,690













Cost of revenues









Cost of sales 3,715 1,834 6,955 6,213

Total cost of revenues 3,715 1,834 6,955 6,213













Gross profit 1,324 1,152 3,704 4,477

Operating expenses









Research and development 946 839 2,684 2,635

Selling and marketing 701 765 2,042 2,348

General and administrative 764 799 2,245 2,299













Total operating expenses 2,411 2,403 6,971 7,282













Operating loss from continuing operations (1,087) (1,251) (3,267) (2,805)

Financial expenses derived from convertible short-term loan

from shareholders (345) - (2,398) -

Other financial expenses, net (112) (72) (160) (5)

Financial expenses, net (457) (72) (2,558) (5)













Loss from continuing operations









before taxes on income (1,544) (1,323) (5,825) (2,810)













Income tax benefits (expenses) - 8 13 (9)













Loss from continuing operations (1,544) (1,315) (5,812) (2,819)

(Loss) income from discontinued operations 29 (306) (1,586) (594)













Net loss $ (1,515) $ (1,621) $ (7,398) $ (3,413)

Basic and diluted net loss attributable to shareholders

per ordinary share









From continuing operations (0.02) (0.02) (0.09) (0.05)

From discontinued operations (**) (0.01) (0.03) (0.01)















$ (0.02) $ (0.03) $ (0.12) $ (0.06)













Weighted average number of ordinary shares









used in computing basic and diluted net loss per









ordinary share 72,789,893 (***)57,470,208 63,133,458 (***)55,059,647



(*) Reclassified to conform with the current period presentation. (**) Less than $0.01 per ordinary share.

(***) Basic and diluted net losses attributable to shareholders per ordinary share for previous reporting

periods were retroactively adjusted due to the completion of rights offering.





















Nine months ended September 30,

2021 (*) 2020 Cash flows from continuing operating activities



Net loss from continuing operations $ (5,812) $ (2,819) Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

by continuing operating activities:



Stock-based compensation related to options and shares issued



to employees and others 44 41 Accrued interest and linkage differences, net (110) (102) Financial expenses derive from convertible short-term loan from shareholders 2,398 - Depreciation and amortization 290 314 Deferred tax (benefits) expenses, net (13) 9





Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Change in accrued severance pay, net 17 21 Increase in trade receivables, net (2,848) (432) (Increase) decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses (420) 306 (Increase) decrease in inventories (750) 253 Increase in trade payables 1,739 1,087 Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities 58 (305) Net cash used in continuing operating activities (5,407) (1,627)





Cash flows from continuing investing activities









Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets (206) (336) Change in short-term investments, net - 1,715 Net cash (used in) provided by continuing investing activities (206) 1,379





Cash flows from continuing financing activities



(Decrease) increase in short-term bank credit, net (406) 70 Convertible short-term loan received from shareholders, net of transaction

expenses 923 - Long-term loan received 18 - Repayment of long-term loans (4) (8) Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of issuance costs 3,209 1,369 Net cash provided by continuing financing activities 3,740 1,431





Cash flows from discontinued operations



Net cash used in discontinued operating activities (1,724) (1,335) Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued investing activities 2,926 (658) Net cash (used in) provided by discontinued financing activities (380) 890 Total net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations 822 (1,103)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (90) (45)





(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,141) 35





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of the period (**) 2,499 (**) 2,648





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of the period $ 1,358 $ (**) 2,683





(*) Reclassified to conform with the current period presentation. (**) Including cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations held for sale.

