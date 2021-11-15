S&W Seed Company Appoints Elizabeth (Betsy) Horton, CPA, CFA as Chief Financial Officer

LONGMONT, Colo., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) today announced the appointment of Elizabeth (Betsy) Horton as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 15, 2021. Ms. Horton succeeds Matthew Szot, who resigned from his position, and will serve as an advisor to the Company during the transition.

Ms. Horton comes to S&W Seed Company from Miller Milling Company, a full-service flour milling company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with five facilities across the country and over $500 million in annual revenue, where she served as CFO since 2018. In this position, she oversaw the company's finance transformation and was also responsible for I/T and HR. Prior to Miller Milling, Ms. Horton spent 20 years at Cargill where she held numerous finance roles of increasing responsibility, including as EMEA Regional Treasurer, EMEA Head - Risk Investors Group, Cargill Trade and Structured Finance and, most recently, Financial Planning & Analysis Director. She currently serves on the Board of Rahr Corporation, a 174-year old global malt and brewing supply company. Ms. Horton received a B.S. in Accounting and an MBA from the University of Minnesota, and is a licensed CPA (inactive) and a CFA® charterholder.

"I am pleased to welcome Betsy to our executive team," said Mark Wong, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&W Seed Company. "Betsy brings deep and extensive experience in leading finance and accounting operations, as well as driving operational changes. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to position S&W for the future. I believe Betsy will provide strong leadership and that she is an excellent addition to the S&W team."

"On behalf of our board of directors and all S&W employees, I thank Matt for his leadership, commitment and excellent contributions throughout his 11 years with S&W," said Wong. "We all wish Matt continued success with his future endeavors."

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global integrated seed technology company focused on middle market crops. Headquartered in the United States and with operations in Australia, S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

