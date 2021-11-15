Rollins, Inc. Chairman and CEO Gary Rollins Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Chairman and CEO Gary Rollins received the Lifetime Achievement Award from PCT and Syngenta during the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) PestWorld 2021 conference in Las Vegas earlier this month.

"We are so proud of this accomplishment for Mr. Rollins, and it is very well-deserved," said Rollins' Vice Chairman John Wilson. "Mr. Rollins has spent more than 55 years helping our company and the industry grow through his incredible business acumen and industry knowledge. I'm honored, as I know many are, to have been able to work alongside him for so many years during my career."

As Rollins' Chairman and CEO, Mr. Rollins received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of success supporting the industry. Preceded by his father, brother and uncle, Mr. Rollins is proud to have continued the family business. Originally, he was headed to a career in broadcasting, but a chance purchase of Orkin, Inc., by his father O. Wayne Rollins in 1964 changed all that. Mr. Rollins joined the pest control industry two years later and never looked back. It was during this time he found his career path because he enjoyed meeting with customers and working with other Orkin employees. Mr. Rollins' career has led him from service technician all the way to Chairman and CEO.

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually at the NPMA PestWorld awards dinner. Since the award's inception in 2014, the winner has been selected by previous Crown Leadership Award recipients. Mr. Rollins is the seventh person to receive this honor.

In addition, Orkin President Freeman Elliott was recognized with a 2021 Crown Leadership Award. Since 1988, Crown Leadership Awards have been presented annually to pest management professionals, university educators, consultants, industry distributors and association officials who uphold the highest standards of industry ethics, while contributing their time and talent to a wide range of professional and civic organizations. Mr. Elliott was one of five nominees this year.

"Freeman is very deserving of receiving the Crown Leadership Award because it not only recognizes his passion and dedication to our Company and the industry, but also his strong leadership skills" said Mr. Wilson. "He always leads from the front and by example, and his determination to succeed inspires his team."

For more information about Rollins and Orkin, please visit Rollins.com and Orkin.com, respectively.

About Rollins, Inc.

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, MissQuito, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com , www.pestdefense.com , www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca , www.westernpest.com , www.callnorthwest.com, www.mccallservice.com, www.crittercontrol.com , www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com , www.orkinau.com , www.walthamservices.com , www.opcpest.com , www.permatreat.com , www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk , www.aardwolfpestkare.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com , www.missquito.com and www.rollins.com . You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

For Further Information Contact

Julie Bimmerman (404) 888-2103

View original content:

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.