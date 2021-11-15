IntegriChain Access Insights Conference 2021 Shatters Attendance Records

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced that its annual Access Insights Conference shattered attendance records with more than 500 participants from more than 150 Life Sciences manufacturers. The three-day conference delivers 15 thought leadership sessions, including the presentation of four exclusive ICyte Benchmark studies, expert panels of industry practitioners, and the debut of key new features and offerings of the ICyte Platform such as the new ICyte Analytics Portal (see release). The Access Insights Conference begins today virtually and is sponsored by Quantuvis , TrialCard , and Marbls . More information on the conference can be found at https://www.integrichain.com/accessinsights .

"We are excited to see the continuing incredible success of our Access Insights Conference as we aim to deliver even more thought leadership, benchmark data, and industry insights to such a wide audience of Life Sciences executives and professionals – from traditional Big Pharma to emerging biotechs and cell and gene therapy pioneers," said Josh Halpern , Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of IntegriChain. "Our goal is to help manufacturers develop and execute commercialization and access strategies based on the actionable data, exclusive unified Market Access insights, efficient and scalable business processes, and our deep expertise. We thank all our customers for joining us this week and for forging a deep and meaningful partnership to help patients start and stay on therapy. We also thank our sponsors and ecosystem partners for supporting our conference and for delivering an expanded set of access insights to our industry attendees."

The Access Insights Conference kicks off today with the Executive Summit, delivering ICyte Benchmark data on trends and insights for alternative channel design, contracting, specialty network, and the channel along with high-value industry panels focused on strategies to drive pharmaceutical commercialization and access. In addition, a highlight will be a Quantuvis-sponsored session on value-based contracting and care by an esteemed panel of experts. Beginning on Day 2, more industry speakers and subject matter experts will tackle hot topics including real-world use of specialty data, GTN and pricing visibility, the impact of the Medicaid Best Price Rule on co-pay assistance (sponsored by TrialCard), updates on government channels and state pricing transparency, launch success, and revenue leakage. And on Wednesday, IntegriChain's product team will introduce the latest innovations in the ICyte Platform, its Gross-to-Net and Contracts & Pricing applications, as well as Channel and Patient Data products.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is Life Sciences' data and application backbone for patient access and therapy commercialization. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform to orchestrate commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, Life Sciences innovators are digitalizing labor-intensive processes – freeing up their best talent to identify and resolve coverage and availability hurdles and to manage pricing and forecasting complexity. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow us on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

