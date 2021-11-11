PetHonesty Appoints Dr. Greg Reinhart as Vice President of Research and Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetHonesty, a trusted leader in premium pet health products and a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners, today announced the addition of Greg Reinhart, PhD, to its executive team as Vice President of Research and Development.

Dr. Reinhart joins PetHonesty from General Mills, where he spent the last five years as Senior Vice President of Research and Development for the Blue Buffalo pet food brands. His previous experience spans 17 years at the Iams Company and Procter & Gamble Pet Care, including serving seven years as the Vice President of Strategic Research and Communication. He also held other positions of increasing responsibility in Research & Development within the company.

"Dr. Reinhart's expertise in pet health is unparalleled, and we are extremely excited for the elevated level of sophistication he brings to our product development initiatives," said Ben Arneberg, CEO of PetHonesty. "In addition to strengthening our Research & Development team, Dr. Reinhart's wealth of knowledge in pet nutrition uniquely positions PetHonesty to bring world-class education and guidance to pet parents around the world."

Dr. Reinhart is the author of over 250 scientific publications and 14 patents, and he is a Fellow of the American College of Nutrition. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science, his Master of Science degree in Non-Ruminant Nutrition (Animal Science), and his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Nutritional Biochemistry (Animal Science) all from The Ohio State University. In 2014, Ohio State inducted Dr. Reinhart into the Animal Sciences Hall of Fame for his leadership in the animal nutrition sector and his efforts to combat human malnutrition.

"I am thrilled to be joining the PetHonesty team," said Dr. Reinhart. "The company's commitment to providing a natural and noticeable boost to pet health is inspiring, and I'm excited to help develop new products that will allow pet parents to enjoy more joyful, healthy years with their pets."

About PetHonesty

PetHonesty is a trusted leader in premium pet health products. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Austin, TX, the company provides a natural and noticeable boost to pet health through natural, science-backed products that demonstrate effectiveness pet parents can truly see. PetHonesty's products are formulated to help address a plethora of common pet ailments, including immobility, digestive issues, and allergies. The company's world-class customer service provides personalized guidance and education to help light the way to more joyful, healthy years for pets and pet parents. PetHonesty products are available via its website as well as through Amazon and Chewy. For more information, please visit www.pethonesty.com.

