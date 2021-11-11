Personal Security Technology Leader BenjiLock Selected as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long streak of success at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the upcoming 2022 show is already proving to be a triumph for the CEO and Founder of BenjiLock, Robbie Cabral. BenjiLock , which gained acclaim on ABC's Shark Tank, today announced that its latest fingerprint lock product—the Fingerprint Sport Lock—has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in two of the competition's 27 product categories: Fitness & Sports and Accessibility.

The Fingerprint Sport Lock is BenjiLock’s latest expansion of its product lineup and a 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree.

The Fingerprint Sport Lock is BenjiLock's latest expansion of its product lineup. The innovative padlock is ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts seeking an easy way to keep their gear and belongings safe while at the gym, school or work. Despite being very lightweight, the Fingerprint Sport Lock is crafted with premium materials, including rust-free stainless steel and corrosion-resistant technology. Additionally, the small, versatile padlock stores up to 10 fingerprints and is equipped with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can last up to a full year on a single charge.

The ability to lock and unlock the Fingerprint Sport Lock with just a fingerprint allows users to avoid fumbling with a key or remembering a combination. This feature makes it ideal for those with visual impairments or with other physical disabilities, which led to the product's inclusion in the Innovation Awards Accessibility product category. The padlock, which is available in three colors, sells for $29.99 MSRP.

"Our innovative fingerprint padlock was designed with inclusion in mind, allowing all people to lead an active, fast-paced lifestyle," said Cabral. "I am truly honored to be heading back to CES 2022 with this humbling recognition from the CES Innovation Awards judging panel. CES has always held a special place in my heart, and I look forward to introducing the Fingerprint Sport Lock to all visitors at our booth."

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

This is the fourth year that BenjiLock has been selected as a CES Innovation Awards honoree, following previous successes in 2017, 2018 and 2020 with other iterations of the company's flagship traditional padlock using fingerprint technology. In fact, BenjiLock's 2017 win helped Cabral land a substantial investment with Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary.

BenjiLock will be exhibiting at CES (Jan. 5-8, 2022) at the Venetian Expo Booth #53732. To learn more about BenjiLock and Robbie Cabral, visit https://BenjiLock.com/ .

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. Featured on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, Robbie Cabral landed Kevin O'Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company, catapulting BenjiLock's potential and success by securing a licensing partnership with Hampton Products International, the leader in security and hardware innovations and makers of BRINKS locks. Through this strategic partnership, BenjiLock was able to utilize the 30+ years of experience of Hampton Products International to further its production and manufacturing, escalating the brand to unprecedented levels. Today, BenjiLock's fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products, including an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation of padlocks, drawer closets, and cabinet locks, as well as a brand new line of smart home door locks.

