Motto Mortgage Mint Now Open in San Diego New Mortgage Brokerage Franchise Serving All Markets in California.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on customer service, transparency and compliance has a new office in San Diego. Motto Mortgage Mint is now open and serving all markets throughout the Golden State.

Motto Mortgage Mint is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Jericha Jose, who has more than 20 years of experience in mortgage lending and the real estate industry. She specializes in first time homebuyer loans, jumbo loans, purchases, and refinances. Jose has helped homebuyers in both the San Diego and San Francisco areas achieve their mortgage goals.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Mint can be reached at 619-600-2400, and a digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to use our online tools to conduct business remotely.

Professional and efficient, Jose is a knowledgeable mortgage expert and takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American Dream" of homeownership. Since Motto Mortgage Mint is independently owned, operated, and licensed, Jose works for you, not a bank, guaranteeing a personal, tailored experience that meets your mortgage needs.

"Motto Mortgage Mint offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in San Diego," said Jose. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

About Motto Mortgage Mint:

Motto Mortgage Mint (Office NMLS #: 2083412) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of California located at 9474 Kearny Villa Rd 101 San Diego, CA 92126. To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/mint-san-diego/ or call 619-600-2400

