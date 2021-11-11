Guidehouse Again Recognized as Military-Friendly® Employer

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, announced today that it has been recognized as a 2022 Military Friendly® Employer by VIQTORY for the third consecutive year. Guidehouse is also proud to be named to 2022 Military Spouse Friendly® Employers, Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Program, and Military Friendly® Brands Lists. The company will be showcased along with other 2022 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

"We are honored to again be recognized on these prestigious lists as a desired employer for our veterans and recognized for our strong commitment to the military community," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "Guidehouse takes immense pride in employing veterans, who provide an extra level of insight and empathy with our clients and play a crucial role in our success."

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Since 2003, the list has come to set the standard for organizations to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses.

"Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers® designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe, they have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations," said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®. "To them, hiring veterans and servicemembers is more than just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense."

Guidehouse specializes in services and support to veteran employees and their families. Enhancing the company's commitment to a military friendly workplace is the Guidehouse Veteran Affinity Network, which is committed to the recruitment and development of veterans.

"We are dedicated to providing a community where veterans can grow their careers, share their experiences, and become thought leaders," added Scott.

For more information about military job opportunities at Guidehouse please visit https://guidehouse.com/careers/veterans.

