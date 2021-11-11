Eargo, Inc. CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Eargo, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the Company") (NASDAQ: EAR) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who purchased Eargo, Inc. securities between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

On August 12, 2021, after the market closed, Eargo revealed that claims submitted to the Company's largest third-party payor, which accounted for 80% of Eargo's accounts receivable, had not been paid since March 1, 2021.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $8.00, or over 24%, to close at $24.70 per share on August 13, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On September 22, 2021, after the market closed, Eargo revealed that "it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (the 'DOJ') related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of customers covered by federal employee health plans." Moreover, the DOJ is the "principal contact related to the subject matter of the [ongoing] audit" of Eargo by an insurance company that is the Company's largest third-party payor. As a result of the foregoing, Eargo withdrew its full year financial guidance.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $14.81, or over 68%, to close at $6.86 per share on September 23, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

