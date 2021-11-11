Ameren continues to stand out as a Military Friendly® Employer Marks the 13th consecutive year the company has been recognized for its commitment to employing veterans

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While you're sure to see flags waving today to honor U.S. military veterans, companies like Ameren are celebrating and supporting veterans every day by creating long-term career opportunities for them and their families. That's why Ameren has been recognized for the 13th consecutive year as a Military Friendly® Employer and received, for the first time, a Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity designation.

"Our veteran co-workers bring a depth of experience and skills from their military service and put it to work serving our customers," said Amanda Seward, senior director, talent management for Ameren Corporation. "As Ameren co-workers, our veterans enjoy the benefits of a Fortune 500 company while working alongside a welcoming, connected team of people who truly care about them, their growth and success. Caring is woven into our culture – from our comprehensive total rewards package to our unwavering focus on safety and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, to our many employee resource groups and volunteer opportunities."

As a major participant in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Hiring Our Heroes program, Ameren provides active service members with enhanced training and onboarding sessions during their final six months of active military service. These Fellows are considered for full-time positions at Ameren.

"During my Hiring Our Heroes Fellowship with Ameren, there were many transitioning veterans that reached out to me about the program and my experience," said Chris Arrington, a U.S. Air Force veteran and current Digital Project Manager at Ameren. "I was pleased to share my surprise in interacting with such a diverse workforce and to meet so many people who embraced the concept of teamwork – much like the culture I'd come from. Now, as a full-time Ameren co-worker, my work continues to be exciting and challenging."

Ameren also sponsors the Ameren Military-Veteran Employees (AMVE) group that provides support for military and veteran co-workers and sends care packages to active-duty co-workers and their families.

In addition to earning these prestigious Military Friendly® designations, Ameren is widely recognized as a top employer in the industry. Ameren earned a national distinction as a Great Workplace by analysts at Great Place to Work® 2021-2022, ranked as a 2021 top utility in the nation for diversity for seven consecutive years by DiversityInc and is a 2021 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. Ameren also is classified by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as a 2021 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for the sixth consecutive year.

Ameren is an industry-leading and innovative company that is a vital part of the communities it serves, building a sustainable energy future for generations to come. Ameren currently has more than 600 open positions in Missouri and Illinois, including opportunities in IT, supply chain, skilled craft and engineering. Learn more at Ameren.com/careers.

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois operates a rate-regulated electric transmission business in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp,Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/

