Yousician & Duolingo Partner With Juanes To Show The World How To Speak The Universal Language Of Music Juanes will appear in Yousician's Spotlight course series and Duolingo's 'Relatos en Inglés' podcast to emphasize how language and music expand how we express ourselves.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yousician, the world's leading platform to learn and play music, and Duolingo, the #1 language learning app, are teaming up with GRAMMY-winning Colombian singer-songwriter Juanes to inspire fans and users to speak the universal language of music. This unprecedented partnership will give fans an intimate window into how "speaking music" can shape everyone's creative journey.

In his Yousician Spotlight course, Juanes will show players how he communicates through music with his signature guitar riffs and rhythms. With content in Spanish and English, guitar players can learn how to "speak music" along with him through specially-designed tutorials for some of his best known songs, including "La Camisa Negra", "Es Por Ti", "A Dios Le Pido", "Para Tu Amor", and "Me Enamora".

Juanes and Duolingo's 'Relatos en Inglés', an English podcast for Spanish speakers, will launch a special episode with host Diana Gameros. Juanes will share his language learning journey with life stories that have never been shared before. This episode will mark the last episode of Season 4 'Relatos en Inglés'.

"One of the great joys of my life has been the ability to create music that comes from my heart, and to do so in the beauty of the Spanish language," says Juanes. "And just as I have spent a lot of recent time creating my own interpretations of some of the songs and artists that inspired me early on, it means a great deal to me to collaborate with Yousician and Duolingo to help bring the lessons I've learned to new aspiring artists looking to express themselves through the music and language of our culture. I believe there is a potential musician in everybody, and by using these two programs in tandem, it's possible to learn Spanish and the language of music together and have fun while doing so."

"We're thrilled to work with Yousician and Juanes in this initiative," says Rebeca Ricoy, Duolingo Country Manager for Mexico and Latin America. "In addition to sharing the same passion for education Yousician has, Juanes' ongoing philanthropic and cultural efforts to make music accessible to everyone, regardless of what language they speak, are perfectly aligned with what we're trying to tell with Relatos en Inglés and Duolingo's mission to help teach new languages to anyone, anywhere".

"It's a natural fit for Yousician to collaborate with the world's leading language learning app, bridging the gap between music and language and giving our users more tools for self expression. Juanes is the perfect embodiment of this combination and we're so excited to team up with the world's biggest Spanish rock star," says Hadley Spanier, Yousician's Global Head of Brand Marketing and Artist Relations. "Juanes's perspective is exactly what our new Spotlight series is all about: connecting artists and fans in a way only Yousician can offer."

Yousician's Spotlight courses are a way for fans to learn and play their favorite songs straight from the artists who made them famous, a first for the education and entertainment market. No other platform provides interactive artist courses with an immediate structured path for users to learn, practice and play.

Duolingo's podcast with Juanes will launch November 17, 2021.

