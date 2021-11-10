Hub International Launches Hub Drive Safe App

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm announced today the launch of its HUB Drive Safe App, a fleet risk management solution that provides driver coaching at scale, automatically detects collisions and helps fleets reduce their insurance costs through safer driving behavior on iOS and Android mobile devices.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

"The HUB Drive Safe App is our newest fleet risk management solution to help clients across various industries, including transportation , agribusiness , construction and hospitality , to keep their drivers safe, manage driver behavior and reduce collisions and loss," said Lisa Paul, Chief Strategy Officer of HUB's Transportation Specialty. "Technology continues to revolutionize the world we live in, and we have been focused on using digital technology to streamline our clients' experience and helping them better manage their costs for doing business."

According to a study 1 , the bottom quartile of commercial line drivers account for more than 50% of collisions. With the use of technology that relies on artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms and leverages massive datasets of driving behavior data, a driver's behavior can improve and reduce collision risk by up to 49%.

The HUB Drive Safe App offers immediate feedback and coaching after every trip to ensure that commercial drivers avoid collisions and remain safe on the roads. The mobile app also allows fleet managers to get a detailed overview of the safety and efficiency of their drivers - all via one comprehensive dashboard. The HUB Drive Safe App is powered by a global dataset and first-of-its-kind mobility risk intelligence (MRI) platform to ensure the most precise collision detection and first notice of loss capabilities on the market.

Additional safety features on the HUB Drive Safe App include:

View and customize a driver profile to improve driving behavior with tips based on performance tracked in the app

Gain high-level insights on the fleet's performance with a fleet score

Automatically detect collisions, alert the fleet manager and notify an emergency contact or trigger insurance claims process

Encourage consistent improvements in driving behavior with positive reinforcements and/or rewards

With the HUB Drive Safe App, HUB continues its commitment to providing tailored insurance solutions designed to best manage its clients' risks and needs. For more information on HUB Drive Safe App, visit HUBDriveSafe.com .

1 Study was conducted by Zendrive, a mission-driven company making roads safer with data and analytics.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

