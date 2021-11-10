Difenda Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Cybersecurity Provider to Join "Vibrant Security Ecosystem"

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecOps-as-a-Service provider and cybersecurity consultancy Difenda announced today that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). As a Microsoft Gold Partner with an Advanced Specialization in Threat Protection, Difenda already holds multiple certifications, including:

Microsoft 365 Security Administrator

Microsoft Security Operations Analyst

Microsoft Azure Administrator

Microsoft Azure Security Engineer

Microsoft Information Protection Administrator

Microsoft Identity and Access Administrator

Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA)

Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE)

Difenda will become part of MISA an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security partners, that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's to better defend against a world of increasing threats. As a member of MISA, Difenda will further deepen its existing relationship with Microsoft through preview product access and input, streamlined integrations, and co-marketing opportunities.

"Given our deep integration with Microsoft, it makes perfect sense for us to join MISA — says Derek Nugent, VP of Sales and Marketing at Difenda. "We've always deeply valued our relationship with Microsoft. They've been instrumental in powering our own SecOps-as-a-Service offerings, many of which benefit from Microsoft's security technologies, and their leadership as a software vendor and solutions provider has always been an asset."

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe," says Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "Our members, like Difenda, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to prevent, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

Joining MISA was part of a larger plan for Difenda to expand its operations to the United States, opening an office in Arizona. To drive this strategic expansion, Derek Nugent joined Difenda as its new VP of Sales and Marketing from the Herjavec Group, where he led significant strategic sales growth.

About Difenda:

Difenda is a privately held SecOps-as-a-Service company founded in 2008. It delivers 24/7/365 security operations backed by modernized PCI, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 27001 certified Cyber Command Centers (C3). Difenda's managed practice is powered solely on the Microsoft Security product platform and it holds the Gold Security Service Provider certification and an Advanced Specialization in Threat Protection with Microsoft. Alongside a fully integrated, modular platform, it provides a range of advisory and offensive security services to complement customer driven outcomes.

