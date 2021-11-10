Catapult PR Helps SOFTWAREcolorado Expand Social Media and PR Program as In-kind Sponsor SOFTWAREcolorado and Catapult aim to increase awareness of local technology innovation among the Colorado software community

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult PR-IR ( www.catapultpr-ir.com ), a public relations agency for software delivery and B2B tech companies, today announced it has received an In-kind Sponsorship by SOFTWAREcolorado ( http://softwarecolorado.com/ ) to help further the organization's local Colorado presence and awareness. As an In-kind Sponsor, Catapult provides social media and PR support to raise awareness of the organization's mission and upcoming events. SOFTWAREcolorado is an exclusive membership organization where software leaders throughout Colorado can network, solve challenges and develop their careers.

Catapult PR-IR Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Catapult PR-IR)

"There is an opportunity for SOFTWAREcolorado to gain more traction and celebrate its members' local technology innovation through social media and other online channels," said Richard Bass, founder of SOFTWAREcolorado. "Catapult offers a unique set of skills and deep industry knowledge that has helped rapidly increase our online engagement with software executives across Colorado. Not only is Catapult local to Colorado, but it is one of the premier PR firms in the B2B software industry."

In addition to building social media and PR activities, Catapult will engage members to help further champion SOFTWAREcolorado events and membership. Founded in 1999, Catapult PR has extensive experience serving the software delivery, Agile software and DevOps industries.

"Colorado-based software companies gain many advantages through SOFTWAREcolorado connections, events and membership," said Terri Douglas, principal and co-founder of Catapult PR. "As an In-kind Sponsor, we look forward to helping engage the Colorado software community by activating PR strategies that will bring more attention and awareness to SOFTWAREcolorado events and benefits."

About SOFTWAREcolorado

SOFTWAREcolorado is the only SOFTWARE/SaaS-focused industry organization in Colorado. Its mission is to be the premier community of like-minded individuals with a common purpose – to run and grow businesses as successfully as possible by networking and engaging on the most important topics of the day.

SOFTWAREcolorado's primary objective for over 20 years has been providing an engaged and supportive community for busy industry executives and leaders to network, collaborate, solve critical business challenges and develop their careers.

Learn more about SOFTWAREcolorado: [ http://softwarecolorado.com/ ]

About Catapult PR-IR

Catapult is a narrative-driven PR agency for B2B tech companies. We blend strategic messaging, media and analyst relations, social media and content marketing to help clients align teams, stand out, and win markets. Our Strategic Narrative Marketing approach helps companies discover and share "why" they exist.

For more information on Catapult, call 303-581-7760 or visit the company's website at http://www.catapultpr-ir.com .

