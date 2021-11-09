WELL Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO, will be participating in the following upcoming conferences:

TD Securities Virtual Technology Conference (November 15-17, 2021)

Tuesday November 16, 2021 at 1:25pm EST (10:25am PST)

Mr. Shahbazi will be joining in a fireside chat presentation with David Kwan, Technology Equity Analyst at TD Securities. Also, the WELL team will be participating in 1on1 meetings. Institutional investors wishing to attend the virtual conferences and schedule meetings with management should contact their TD Securities representatives to register.

Canaccord Genuity Third Annual Health and Wellness Virtual Conference

Tuesday November 16, 2021 at 11:00am EST (8:00am PST)

Mr. Shahbazi will be providing a corporate update presentation. Please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative to register for the event.

2021 Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference (November 15-17)

Wednesday November 17, 2021 at 4:40pm EST (1:40pm PST)

Mr. Shahbazi will be providing a corporate update presentation. Also, the WELL team will be participating in 1on1 meetings. Institutional investors wishing to attend the virtual conferences and schedule meetings with management should contact their Stifel representative to register.

Roth Capital 10th Annual Technology Event (November 17-18, 2021)

Mr. Shahbazi and the WELL team will be participating in 1on1 meetings. Please contact your Roth representative to schedule a virtual meeting with management.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a technology enabled healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and is part of the TSX Composite Index. To learn more about the company, visit: www.well.company.

