RentPath's core sites (rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com and Rentals.com) now offer the fastest user experience in the industry and are the only rental marketplaces offering intuitive search.

RentPath continues to build a best-in-class renter experience across its marketplaces with major innovations on mobile and web RentPath's core sites (rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com and Rentals.com) now offer the fastest user experience in the industry and are the only rental marketplaces offering intuitive search.

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RentPath (www.rentpath.com), a Redfin company and leading marketing technology and services platform for the rental industry, announced significant product innovations at the NMHC OPTECH Conference.

RentPath Logo

RentPath's network of sites now offer improved load times, fully responsive layouts, and natural language search.

With the pandemic-driven surge in demand for rented properties continuing unabated, a lack of available apartment inventory presents an ongoing challenge for prospective renters searching for the right home. More than ever, renters need the best tools to find their ideal place to live quickly and easily. Today, RentPath, the company behind rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com and Rentals.com, announced a number of features to better assist renters.

RentPath product and engineering teams have always been focused on delivering the fastest and most consumer-friendly experiences to renters, and the latest investments are resulting in significant gains over their competitors. In the past year, RentPath has made large investments in its site framework to improve page load time and interactivity through a fully responsive design. In some cases, sites are twice as performant as their nearest competitors, as measured by Google's Page Speed Insight scores, an industry benchmark.

In parallel, RentPath's ApartmentGuide.com has implemented a number of additional improvements, including natural language search and a richer visual experience on its product listing pages, allowing renters to engage intuitively with its search function and find properties that meet their criteria faster.

"Now more than ever, an efficient, easy and immersive experience is crucial for renters as they seek out new homes and may want to assess them remotely," said Jon Ziglar, RentPath's CEO. "We are proud to be the only multifamily listings service that allows potential renters to search for properties intuitively, in their everyday language, connecting faster and more easily to the apartment of their choice. This world class user experience draws 26 million visits to our network each month, a number we expect to meaningfully increase in 2022."

This news represents the most recent of several exciting announcements for RentPath with the recent appointment of Ziglar as well as COO, Sean Barry. Additionally, RentPath was acquired by Redfin, an innovator in the real estate industry, in early April 2021. Early next year, RentPath will integrate its marketplace listings onto Redfin.com, giving its customers access to tens of millions of additional consumers seeking to find a new place to live.

About RentPath

RentPath is the only marketing and automation platform that engages prospective residents through the entire renter journey, maximizing leads and occupancies with unparalleled ROI. Through its broad network of rental listing sites including rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com and Rentals.com, RentPath connects property owners and managers with over 10 million high-intent, in-market renters per month. In addition, the RentPath platform powers a full suite of best-in-class digital marketing solutions across search advertising, social media, email marketing, web chat, resident communication, reputation management and more. RentPath's holistic solutions simplify the rental search experience for renters while driving occupancies and efficiencies for property managers and owners. RentPath is a Redfin company

Contact:

David Bell

Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Business

470-312-6368

press@rentpath.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RentPath