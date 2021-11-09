MiTAC Showcases 5G RAN Solutions at OCP Global Summit 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology, an industry-leading server & storage solution provider for enterprise, cloud and 5G edge compute, today launched a new 5G RAN end to end solution for edge servers and Capri OCP server for cloud applications at OCP Global Summit 2021 at the San Jose Convention Center, booth #C25, Nov 9-10.

MITAC 5G RAN Solution and OCP Server Enable the Innovation of 5G O-RAN Ecosystem

"5G network technology is vital for a successful digital transformation. MiTAC's edge server, based on a standalone architecture, offers commercial off-the-shelf hardware for the 5G networking ecosystem," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of Server Infrastructure Business Unit of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation. "MiTAC is proud to be a contributing member of the OCP community. We have seen increased interest in the OCP ecosystem in recent years and we will continue to contribute to the advancement of this technology."

"MiTAC has been one of the key Solution Providers in OCP for many years. They have really enhanced the supply chain through their recent OCP Inspired™ Capri offering which is one of the most popular products on our OCP Marketplace. We look forward to the continued growth of MiTAC OCP solutions specifically for edge and 5G as we drive more adoption across telco and large enterprises," said Steve Helvie, VP of Channel Development – OCP.

MiTAC's Aowanda AD211 supports 3rd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and is designed for network rack cabinets. The edge server complies with NEBS and comes with an optimized short chassis depth in a 2U form factor with three independent server nodes. The centralized power supply and server node management design enhances power efficiency and simplifies cable management. When paired with the Intel vRAN dedicated accelerator ACC100 and Radisys 5G software, the Aowanda AD211 combines 5G RAN CU, DU, and Core Network functions within one system that can serve 5G gNB infrastructure.

The MiTAC Capri E8020 supports AMD EPYC™ 7002/7003 Series processors, compatible with either the Open Rack V2 Cubby or 19 inch EIA racks with the MiTAC ESA kit. The Capri E8020 offers support for ten U.2 NVMe drive bays and provides large storage capacity in the form factor of an OCP Computing sled. This OCP server is built with AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors that improve efficiency, deliver value and increase performance for HPC and cloud service workloads.

Supporting Resource:

Watch this video about MiTAC 5G edge servers for the Open RAN.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.